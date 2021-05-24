BYU Opens as Underdog in Four 2021 Games

Oddsmakers are not high on the Cougars ahead of the 2021 college football season.

On Monday morning, the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas released the opening lines for the 2021 college football games of the year. Five of BYU's 12 games appeared on the list, and BYU opened as an underdog in four of the five games listed.

Below are the five BYU games that made the cut and their corresponding opening betting lines. The opening lines for the remaining seven games have not been released.

vs Utah - Saturday Sep. 11

Opening line: Utah (-7)

BYU hosts rival Utah at home where they will have another chance to end the streak. The Utes open as a touchdown favorite. This game will be the first time Lavell Edwards Stadium will be at full capacity since 2019.

Utah 2020 Record: 3-2

Total Returning Production: 86% (#8)

Returning Production on Offense: 81% (#34)

Returning Production on Defense: 91% (#5)

Utah returns a lot of production in 2021. After losing their first two games of the 2020 season, the Utes turned things around and finished 3-2. Their defense, which has become the staple under Kyle Whittingham, should be very good in 2021.

vs Arizona State - Saturday Sep. 18

Opening line: Arizona State (-6)

BYU will face a third PAC-12 South opponent in as many weeks when they host Arizona State on September 18th. The Sun Devils opened as a six-point favorite over the Cougars.

Arizona State 2020 Record: 2-2

Total Returning Production: 84% (#11)

Returning Production on Offense: 86% (#15)

Returning Production on Defense: 82% (#21)

It's difficult to draw too many conclusions about a team that only played four games last season. Like Utah, Arizona State returns a lot of production in 2021.

@ Baylor - Saturday Oct. 16

Opening line: Baylor (-1)

BYU will travel to Baylor for their first of three-straight P5 games late in the season. BYU fans have wanted more meaningful games late in the season - that is exactly what the 2021 schedule will provide. The Cougars will face former BYU OC Jeff Grimes and former BYU OL coach Eric Mateos.

BYU opened as a slight underdog against Baylor, the Bears are favored by one point.

Baylor 2020 Record: 2-7

Total Returning Production: 72% (#59)

Returning Production on Offense: 59% (#90)

Returning Production on Defense: 85% (#14)

New offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes will be forced to feature a lot of new faces on offense in his first year at Baylor - the Bears return only 59% of offensive production in 2021.

vs Virginia - Saturday Oct. 30

Opening line: PK

BYU-Virginia opened as a pick'em, meaning neither team is favored.

Bronco Mendenhall returns to Lavell Edwards Stadium to take on his former team. The history between BYU and Mendenhall makes this game one of the most intriguing of the 2021 season.

Virginia 2020 Record: 5-5

Total Returning Production: 66% (#77)

Returning Production on Offense: 72% (#63)

Returning Production on Defense: 61% (#95)

Bronco Mendenhall's trajectory at Virginia took a slight hit in 2020 when he went 5-5. Mendenhall will try to return to bowl eligibility this season.

@ USC - Saturday Nov. 27

Opening line: USC (-13)

A regular season finale in the Coliseum? Yes, you read that right. BYU will travel to USC to take on the Trojans. The last time these two teams met, BYU beat USC in an overtime thriller. This time around, the Trojans are favored by two touchdowns.

USC 2020 Record: 5-1

Total Returning Production: 69% (#67)

Returning Production on Offense: 69% (#69)

Returning Production on Defense: 69% (#73)

PAC-12 South champions USC returns less production in 2021 than most of their PAC-12 counterparts. Regardless, USC will probably be the most talented team BYU faces next season.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI