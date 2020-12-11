BYU Football: Preferred Walk-On Targets

BYU has prioritized the preferred walk-on (PWO) program since Kalani Sitake was named the head coach. It has paid off in a major way this season. BYU's leading rusher (Tyler Allgeier) and leading receiver (Dax Milne) both arrived on campus as PWOs in 2018. BYU has extended multiple PWO offers over the last few weeks. Here is a list of BYU's PWO targets thus far:

Austin Bell - Corner Canyon RB

On the same day that BYU football offered Austin Bell a PWO spot, Bell committed to the Cougars. Bell is a running back out of Corner Canyon who describes BYU as his "dream school."

Bell is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports with scholarship offers Air Force, Army, and Navy.

Bell amassed over 1,300 yards at Corner Canyon as a sophmore and over 1,400 yards as a junior where he earned first team all state. He suffered a season-ending injury that prematurely ended his senior campaign. Bell tells Sports Illustrated that he is "three months out of surgery and making huge progress. I'm going to come back stronger than ever." Bell will enroll at BYU this Summer.

Noah Kjar - Corner Canyon WR

Noah, who brought in over 1,900 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns this season, was part of a Corner Canyon offense that was one of the most prolific offenses (arguably THE most prolific) in Utah high school football history. Kjar played alongside fellow BYU targets like Jaxson Dart, Cody Hagen, and Austin Bell among others. Kjar started four years at Corner Cayon, he was 51-1 in those four years. He amassed 4,951 receiving yards, 285 receptions, and 50 touchdowns over the course of his career.

Kjar is the kind of player that earn a scholarship after a year or two in the program, he is that good. BYU would be thrilled to add him as a PWO. Since receiving an offer from BYU, he has received PWO offers from the likes of Utah, USC, and Washington State.

Joshua Singh - Orem DL

Joshua Singh is an undersized defensive line prospect, but his quickness and athleticism have earned him PWO offers from BYU, Utah, and Washington. Singh tells me that he hears from BYU and Utah the most and that he plans "on making a decision very soon."

Ryker Keele - Morgan DL/OL

Ryker Keele holds PWO offers from BYU, Utah, and Utah State.

Kaden Bybee - West Jordan DL/OL

Kaden Bybee holds PWO offers from BYU and Utah.