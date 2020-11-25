BYU Football Ranked No. 14 in First College Football Playoff Rankings

BYU improved to 9-0 for the first time since 2001 with a dominant win over North Alabama. BYU's 9-0 start has earned them a spot in the AP top-25 for eleven consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, BYU was also ranked in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

These rankings will be updated each week and will ultimately determines which teams go to the College Football Playoff and which teams qualify for a New Year's Six bowl. It's important to remember that 2020 rankings are different than any rankings we've seen before - some of the ranked teams have only played two or three games while others have played nine games. Here is the first CFP top 25:

Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Ohio State Texas A & M Florida Cincinnati Northwestern Georgia Miami Oklahoma Indiana Iowa State BYU Oregon Wisconsin Texas USC North Carolina Coastal Carolina Marshall Auburn Oklahoma State Iowa Tulsa

AP released another in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. Here is the new AP top 25:

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Texas A & M Florida Cincinnati BYU Oregon Miami Northwestern Indiana Georgia Oklahoma Iowa State Coastal Carolina Marshall Wisconsin USC Texas Oklahoma State Auburn Louisiana-Lafayette Tulsa North Carolina

BYU stayed at #8 in the coaches poll. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few months. Here is the latest coaches poll:

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Florida Texas A & M Cincinnati BYU Miami Georgia Oregon Indiana Northwestern Oklahoma Iowa State Marshall Coastal Carolina USC Auburn Wisconsin Texas Oklahoma State North Carolina Lousiana-Lafayette Tulsa

BYU does not have a game schedule until December 12th. The Cougars are running out of time to schedule a game for this weekend, but they still have time to schedule a game for the weekend of December 5th. With so many weeks of football remaining, I think it's important for BYU to find another game.

