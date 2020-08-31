BYU Football Releases 2020 Depth Chart

BYU kicks off the 2020 season in one week against Navy. As part of game week, BYU released their first 2020 depth chart. Here is the official depth chart per BYU:

Quarterback

Zach Wilson Jaren Hall OR Baylor Romney

The backup Quarterback is always the most popular guy on campus. That might be especially true for the two backup Quarterbacks in 2020. BYU is lucky to have three proven Quarterbacks on the roster, but only one guy can start.

Running Back

Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier

Full Back

Masen Wake Kyle Griffitts

Wide Receiver

Neil Pau'u Kody Epps

Gunner Romney Keanu Hill OR Brayden Cosper

Dax Milne Chris Jackson

Experience gives Milne, Romney, and Pau’u the edge in week one.

Tight End

Matt Bushman Isaac Rex

Matt Bushman is the undisputed starter at Tight End for BYU in 2020. Isaac Rex, however, made a very strong case to be the second-string Tight End as a Redshirt Freshman in 2020. Rex was consistently productive during media availability. Rex uses all of his 6’6 frame to impact the game as a blocker and a receiver. He was a matchup nightmare for smaller Defensive Backs.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Brady Christensen

2. Harris LaChance

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Kieffer Longson

Center

1. James Empey

2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Guard

1. Tristen Hoge

2. Connor Pay

Right Tackle

1. Chandon Herring

2. Blake Freeland

A lot of familiar names on this list in 2020. The biggest surprise is newcomer Connor Pay cracking the two deep as a recently returned missionary.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. Chris Wilcox

2. Hayden Livingston OR Micah Harper

Strong Safety

1. Troy Warner

2. Matt Criddle OR Morgan Pyper

Free Safety

1. Zayne Anderson

2. Tavita Gagnier OR Jared Kapisi

Right Cornerback

1. Keenan Ellis

2. D'Angelo Mandell OR Caleb Christensen

Nickel

1. Kavika Fonua

2. Shamon Willis

Cinco

1. Chaz Ah You

2. George Udo

Keenan Ellis is probably the biggest surprise on this list. Ellis looked really good early in the Spring before practices were cancelled.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Max Tooley OR Pepe Tanuvasa



Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Kavika Fonua



Rover

1. Isaiah Kaufusi

2. Drew Jensen

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Ben Bywater

BYU has a lot of good options at Linebacker. Pepe Tanuvasa is a new player that fans will be able to watch against Navy. Tanuvasa transferred from Navy and should help BYU defend against the triple option.

Defensive Line

Defensive End 1

1. Zac Dawe

2. Gabe Summers

3. Seleti Fevaleaki

Nose Tackle

1. Khyiris Tonga

2. Lorenzo Fauatea OR Caden Haws

Defensive Tackle

1. Bracken El-Bakri OR Lorenzo Fauatea

2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Outside End

1. Alden Tofa

2. Tyler Batty

3. Fisher Jackson



Alden Tofa stands out on the list as he earned the starting spot at outside end. Tofa was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Ryan Rehkow

Holder

1. Hayden Livingston

2. Ryan Rehkow

Long Snapper

1. Britton Hogan

2. Austin Riggs

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Jake Oldroyd

Kick Return

1. Jackson McChesney

2. Caleb Christensen

Punt Return

1. Dax Milne

2. Lopini Katoa

3. Gunner Romney

