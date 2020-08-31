BYU Football Releases 2020 Depth Chart
Casey Lundquist
BYU kicks off the 2020 season in one week against Navy. As part of game week, BYU released their first 2020 depth chart. Here is the official depth chart per BYU:
Quarterback
- Zach Wilson
- Jaren Hall OR Baylor Romney
The backup Quarterback is always the most popular guy on campus. That might be especially true for the two backup Quarterbacks in 2020. BYU is lucky to have three proven Quarterbacks on the roster, but only one guy can start.
Running Back
- Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier
Full Back
- Masen Wake
- Kyle Griffitts
Wide Receiver
- Neil Pau'u
- Kody Epps
- Gunner Romney
- Keanu Hill OR Brayden Cosper
- Dax Milne
- Chris Jackson
Experience gives Milne, Romney, and Pau’u the edge in week one.
Tight End
- Matt Bushman
- Isaac Rex
Matt Bushman is the undisputed starter at Tight End for BYU in 2020. Isaac Rex, however, made a very strong case to be the second-string Tight End as a Redshirt Freshman in 2020. Rex was consistently productive during media availability. Rex uses all of his 6’6 frame to impact the game as a blocker and a receiver. He was a matchup nightmare for smaller Defensive Backs.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Brady Christensen
2. Harris LaChance
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Kieffer Longson
Center
1. James Empey
2. Joe Tukuafu
Right Guard
1. Tristen Hoge
2. Connor Pay
Right Tackle
1. Chandon Herring
2. Blake Freeland
A lot of familiar names on this list in 2020. The biggest surprise is newcomer Connor Pay cracking the two deep as a recently returned missionary.
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. Chris Wilcox
2. Hayden Livingston OR Micah Harper
Strong Safety
1. Troy Warner
2. Matt Criddle OR Morgan Pyper
Free Safety
1. Zayne Anderson
2. Tavita Gagnier OR Jared Kapisi
Right Cornerback
1. Keenan Ellis
2. D'Angelo Mandell OR Caleb Christensen
Nickel
1. Kavika Fonua
2. Shamon Willis
Cinco
1. Chaz Ah You
2. George Udo
Keenan Ellis is probably the biggest surprise on this list. Ellis looked really good early in the Spring before practices were cancelled.
Linebackers
Jack
1. Max Tooley OR Pepe Tanuvasa
Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Kavika Fonua
Rover
1. Isaiah Kaufusi
2. Drew Jensen
Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Ben Bywater
BYU has a lot of good options at Linebacker. Pepe Tanuvasa is a new player that fans will be able to watch against Navy. Tanuvasa transferred from Navy and should help BYU defend against the triple option.
Defensive Line
Defensive End 1
1. Zac Dawe
2. Gabe Summers
3. Seleti Fevaleaki
Nose Tackle
1. Khyiris Tonga
2. Lorenzo Fauatea OR Caden Haws
Defensive Tackle
1. Bracken El-Bakri OR Lorenzo Fauatea
2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner
Outside End
1. Alden Tofa
2. Tyler Batty
3. Fisher Jackson
Alden Tofa stands out on the list as he earned the starting spot at outside end. Tofa was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Ryan Rehkow
Holder
1. Hayden Livingston
2. Ryan Rehkow
Long Snapper
1. Britton Hogan
2. Austin Riggs
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Jake Oldroyd
Kick Return
1. Jackson McChesney
2. Caleb Christensen
Punt Return
1. Dax Milne
2. Lopini Katoa
3. Gunner Romney
Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:
Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated
Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist
Instagram - @BYU_SI