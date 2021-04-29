BYU Football Releases Hype Video for Zach Wilson Ahead of the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is only minutes away. The New York Jets, who hold the second pick in the NFL Draft, are expected to take BYU's Zach Wilson with the second overall pick. The BYU Football social media team released a hype video for Zach Wilson ahead of Thursday's NFL Draft - you can watch it below:

If Wilson is taken as the second overall pick, he will become the highest draft pick in the history of BYU football. Jim McMahon and Ezekial Ansah currently hold the record for the highest draft picks out of BYU - both of them were taken fifth overall in the draft.

Wilson is in Cleveland attending the event in person. He is joined by his family, his high school coach, Kalani Sitake, Aaron Roderick, and Fesi Sitake.

A few members of the BYU football family have taken to social media to congratulate Zach for reaching one of his lifelong goals. Fesi Sitake said, "Such a special day for this guy. So blessed to witness such a big moment in his life. Congrats ⁦[Zach]⁩. Love you big dog!"

BYU defensive lineman Lorenzo Fauatea joined in - joking that Zach looked like a missionary in his custom suit:

