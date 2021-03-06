NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
BYU Football Spring Roster Breakdown: Offensive Line

The good, the bad, and the notes surrounding the offensive line one week into spring practices.
BYU football ranks dead last in returning production heading into spring practices. Over the next week, we will look at the blended roster of newcomers and returning players for a BYU team that is looking to prove that the 2020 season was not a flash in the pan. Today, let's talk about the offensive line.

*Note: The list below only includes players on the official spring roster. More players will join the program this summer. 

Offensive Line

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

  • 74 - Campbell Barrington

  • 77 - Donovan Hanna

  • 73 - Tysen Lewis

Transfers (Number, Name)

  • 69 - Mufi Hunt

Returning Players (Number, Name

  • 56 - Clark Barrington

  • 65 - Chandler Bird

  • 66 - James Empey

  • 71 - Blake Freeland

  • 64 - Brayden Keim

  • 76 - Harris LaChance

  • 50 - Burke Parker

  • 70 - Connor Pay

  • 61 - Keanu Saleapaga

  • 52 - Joe Tukuafu

  • 68 - Mo Unutoa

  • 72 - Seth Willis

2020 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

NA

The Good – Despite losing a lot of production, BYU still returns a few experienced players that will anchor the offensive line this season. James Empey, Blake Freeland, Harris LaChance, Keanu Saleapaga, Joe Tukuafu, and Connor Pay have all played in significant moments for the Cougars. The health of those players listed above will be paramount this season.

The Bad – It will be really difficult to replace so many multi-year starters like Brady Christensen, Tristen Hoge, and Chandon Herring.

Outside of Blake Freeland and Harris LaChance, BYU is very thing at the tackle position. BYU needs a few young players to step up and fill out the depth at that position. Brayden Keim is a sophmore out of Alta High School that has impressed thus far.

The Notes – BYU’s ability to compete for highly sought-after offensive lineman has improved under Kalani Sitake; BYU has signed multiple offensive lineman with competing P5 offers in the last few recruiting classes. Dylan Rollins and Elia Migao, for example, are two 2021 signees that will join the program this summer. Both players had multiple P5 suitors when they committed to the Cougars.

Mufi Hunt is a defensive lineman that signed with Michigan State out of high school. After a few years at Michigan State, he transferred to Utah where he played defensive line. For his final year of eligibility, he transferred to BYU where he will compete at offensive tackle.

Donovan Hanna signed with BYU as a tight end in 2017. He will start his BYU career at offensive tackle.

