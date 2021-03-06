BYU Football Spring Roster Breakdown: Offensive Line

The good, the bad, and the notes surrounding the offensive line one week into spring practices.

BYU football ranks dead last in returning production heading into spring practices. Over the next week, we will look at the blended roster of newcomers and returning players for a BYU team that is looking to prove that the 2020 season was not a flash in the pan. Today, let's talk about the offensive line.

*Note: The list below only includes players on the official spring roster. More players will join the program this summer.

Offensive Line

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

74 - Campbell Barrington

77 - Donovan Hanna

73 - Tysen Lewis

Transfers (Number, Name)

69 - Mufi Hunt

Returning Players (Number, Name

56 - Clark Barrington

65 - Chandler Bird

66 - James Empey

71 - Blake Freeland

64 - Brayden Keim

76 - Harris LaChance

50 - Burke Parker

70 - Connor Pay

61 - Keanu Saleapaga

52 - Joe Tukuafu

68 - Mo Unutoa

72 - Seth Willis

2020 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

NA

The Good – Despite losing a lot of production, BYU still returns a few experienced players that will anchor the offensive line this season. James Empey, Blake Freeland, Harris LaChance, Keanu Saleapaga, Joe Tukuafu, and Connor Pay have all played in significant moments for the Cougars. The health of those players listed above will be paramount this season.

The Bad – It will be really difficult to replace so many multi-year starters like Brady Christensen, Tristen Hoge, and Chandon Herring.

Outside of Blake Freeland and Harris LaChance, BYU is very thing at the tackle position. BYU needs a few young players to step up and fill out the depth at that position. Brayden Keim is a sophmore out of Alta High School that has impressed thus far.

The Notes – BYU’s ability to compete for highly sought-after offensive lineman has improved under Kalani Sitake; BYU has signed multiple offensive lineman with competing P5 offers in the last few recruiting classes. Dylan Rollins and Elia Migao, for example, are two 2021 signees that will join the program this summer. Both players had multiple P5 suitors when they committed to the Cougars.

Mufi Hunt is a defensive lineman that signed with Michigan State out of high school. After a few years at Michigan State, he transferred to Utah where he played defensive line. For his final year of eligibility, he transferred to BYU where he will compete at offensive tackle.

Donovan Hanna signed with BYU as a tight end in 2017. He will start his BYU career at offensive tackle.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI