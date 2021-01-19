BYU Football Target Aaron Jones Updates His Recruitment

Legacy recruits are an important part of BYU's recruiting strategy. BYU signed legacy players like Raider Damuni, Nathan Hoke, Kyson Hall, and Bentley Redden during the early signing period in December. One legacy recruit to watch in the upcoming class in Pleasant Grove athlete Aaron Jones. Aaron's Dad, Chris, played linebacker at BYU in the late 90's. I caught up with Aaron to get an update on his recruitment.

Aaron's father Chris Jones

Jones, who plays both running back and defensive back, holds offers from BYU, Oregon State, Nevada, and Utah State. He tells me that Cal, UCLA, ASU, Air Force, Notre Dame, Penn, and Harvard also contact him.

"I’m hearing from BYU almost everyday." Jones said when asked about his contact with BYU. "Whether it’s a recruiting director sending me graphics or a coach checking in on me." BYU safeties coach Preston Hadley is Jones' main contact at BYU. The Cougars are primarily recruiting Jones as a defensive back, which is his position of preference.

Jones says the three most important factors in his decision will be education, the school atmosphere, and his relationships with the coaching staff. On his decision timeline, Jones said, "I want to try and make my decision at the beginning of next season if not before. I want to wait for the dead period to be done and take my visits and then make my decision."

You can check out Jones' junior film below, he has separated his DB film and RB film:

Not only can Aaron turn to his Dad for advice about his BYU experience, he can also turn to a few current players. He grew up with BYU QB Jacob Conover and he's met a few BYU defensive backs like Mitchell Price and Wes Wright.