BYU Football Target Cody Hagen Updates His Recruitment

Cody Hagen is one of BYU's top targets in the 2022 class. Listed at 6'1, 175 lbs., Hagen is a wide receiver out of Corner Canyon who had over 1,100 yards receiving in 2020. I had a chance to catch up with Cody to get an update on his recruitment.

BYU was the first school to offer Hagen back in April, and Hagen tells me that "BYU checks in with [him] a couple times per week." While BYU is the only school that has extended an offer, that will likely change over the coming months. Hagen tells me that he is hearing from Stanford, Utah, Washington State, Oregon State, and Utah State.

Wide receivers coach and now passing-game coordinator Fesi Sitake is Hagen's main contact at BYU. "I love Coach Fesi," says Hagen, "He checks in often with me and was a big support to me throughout our football season."

On film, Hagen's speed sticks out. Hagen runs a 4.45 forty-yard dash. You can check out his highlights below:

Hagen is hoping to "have a decision made this summer before our season begins." Cody tells me that his decision will come down to four factors:

Solid coaching staff who he gets along with Great academic program Great teammates Winning tradition

