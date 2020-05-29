BYU Football Target Kimo Makaneole Updates His Recruitment

Kimo Makaneole is an Offensive Tackle prospect out of Florida with more than 25 offers. He is also one of BYU's top targets in the 2021 recruiting class. I had a chance to briefly catch up with Kimo and get an update on his recruitment.

Makaneole has some of the most interesting OL film that I've seen in the 2021 recruiting class. He has a big frame at 6'4 but he is much more than a big body up front - he moves really well at 280 lbs. Check out his film:

I love the speed, physicality, and athleticism with which he plays. His speed makes him lethal at the second level and when he is pulling across the line of scrimmage.

Makaneole holds offers from the likes of Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Colorado, and Duke among others. Makaneole tells Sports Illustrated that he hears from Mississippi State, BYU, South Alabama, Arizona State, Boston College, USF, Colorado, and Pitt the most.

On what are the most important factors in his decision, Makaneole said, "The most imporant thing is academics for me." Second behind academics is that it becomes "a second home for [him.]" Makaneole is interested in studying either exercise science or culinary arts when he gets to college.

Makaneole plans on making his college decision in "probably early November or October." Makaneole is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints which gives him a natural connection to BYU. BYU has their work cut out for them, but they currently they stand in a good spot with Makaneole.

Kimo Makaneole is rated a three-star recruit by 247 sports.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI