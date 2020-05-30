BYU Football Target Weston Jones Updates His Recruitment

Weston Jones is an Offensive Lineman out of Michigan. Jones is a consensus three-star recruit who holds offers from BYU, Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, and Air Force among others. Jones is listed at 6'5 260 lbs. Jones is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who will serve a two-year mission before enrolling in school. I had a chance to catch up with Jones and get the latest updates on his recruitment.

Jones is a good athlete who is excellent at using his hands to gain leverage over defenders. Take a look at his Junior film here:

Jones told Sports Illustrated that he is hearing from "BYU, Toledo, Western Michigan, Virgina, Indiana, Iowa state and a few others."

Jones hears from BYU's Coach Mateos the most. On his relationship with Coach Mateos, Jones said, "My relationship with coach Mateos is very good, it’s always great talking with him and he always has a very good insight into anything football related."

The most important factors in his decision will "definitely [be] my family helping me decide and where I feel I can become the best version of myself and where I can grow the most."



Once the recruiting dead period is lifted, Jones hopes to make it to Provo for a visit. "When I’m able to visit schools I am definitely making a trip back to BYU, but I think I will be making me decision soon and before this dead period lifts since it goes until August."

BYU is in a very good spot right now to land Jones. Between his connection to BYU through the church and his relationship with Coach Matoes, BYU should be considered the favorite right now. BYU would do really well to add Jones to the OL pipeline.

