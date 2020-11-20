BYU Football Targets to Watch in the Utah State Championships

The 5A and 6A Utah football state championships kick off on Friday and there will be numerous BYU targets on the field. You can stream the games for free online or watch them on KJZZ. Here are the BYU targets to watch:

Lone Peak takes on Corner Canyon at 11 AM.

Lone Peak

John Henry Daley - DL

John Henry Daley is one of BYU's top targets this class. He already has over 20 sacks this season and is one of the most dominant defensive players in recent history. BYU has been considered the favorite to land Daley since they were the first to extend an offer a few years ago.

Takeao Hansen - S

Takeao is a class of 2022 safety prospect that is firmly on BYU's radar. The Cougars have not extended an offer, but he is a name to remember.

Corner Canyon

Jaxson Dart - QB

BYU was Jaxson Dart's first major offer. Now, Dart is weighing offers from the likes of USC and Arizona State. Dart is having one of the best single seasons in Utah high school football history - he is very fun to watch.

Noah Kjar - WR

Noah Kjar does not have any FBS scholarship offers, but he could become the biggest PWO recruit in the state once the season is finished. Kjar is the most decorated receiver in Utah high school football history.

Micah Wilson - S/LB

Micah Wilson is the brother of BYU QB Zach Wilson and BYU LB Josh Wilson. Wilson is a 2022 prospect - BYU has not extended an offer.

Cody Hagen - WR

One of the fastest wide receivers in the state. Cody Hagen is a 2022 prospect with an early offer from BYU.

Harrison Taggart - LB

Another player that hasn't received a BYU offer, but he is a good player that is on BYU's radar.

Timpview takes on Orem at 3 PM.

Timpview

Raider Damuni - DB

Raider Damuni is a special player and a BYU commit.

Logan Fano - DE

Logan Fano is one of BYU's top uncommitted targets. He is a four star prospect according to 247Sports and he has BYU, Utah, Oklahoma, and Washington in his final four.

Targhee Lambson - RB

Targhee Lambson is BYU's top RB target. Lambson, who missed most of the season with an injury, is back and leading the Timpview offense.

Carsen Ryan - TE

Carsen Ryan is a great player. Ryan is a 2022 four star prospect and one of the most well-rounded tight ends that you will find at the high school level.

Liu Aumavae - QB

Liu is a 2022 QB with an early offer from BYU.

Braxton Fely - DL

Braxton Fely does not have a BYU offer, but he is on BYU's radar. He is a 2022 prospect.

Spencer Fano - OL

Spencer Fano is a rising OL prospect and the younger brother of BYU target Logan Fano.

James Aloisio - OL

Puna Alatini - DL/LB

Orem

Kingsley Suamataia - OL

Kingsley Suamataia is the highest-rated recruit in the state. He was one of BYU's top targets but he committed to Oregon.

Jayden Ah You - LB

Jayden Ah You doesn't have a BYU offer, but he has been on BYU's radar throughout the process.