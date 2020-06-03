BYU Football: The Case for Jaren Hall at Quarterback

Welcome to the great BYU QB debate! Today, we'll go over the cases for Zach Wilson, Baylor Romney and Jaren Hall to be the starting Quarterback when BYU kicks off the 2020 season.

We don't have as much data on Jaren Hall - Hall only started two games for BYU and didn't finish either of those games. That won't stop us from outlining the case for Jaren Hall as BYU's starting Quarterback.

The Case For Jaren Hall

Looked Great in Limited Reps

Jaren Hall looked very good as a Redshirt Freshman in limited reps. In 2019, he was 31/46 with 420 yards and 1 touchdown. He also added 139 yards on the ground averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Hall was a true dual-threat QB for BYU.

Hall put BYU in a position to win against South Florida prior to leaving the game with a concussion.

Best Half by any BYU QB

I would argue that Hall's first half against Utah State was the best half by a BYU Quarterback in 2019. Hall was lights out gaining 268 yards of total offense. Hall was forced to leave the game at halftime after suffering a concussion on a touchdown run.

Accuracy Downfield

In his limited reps, Hall looked like the most accurate passer on deep balls. Hall connected with Dax Milne on two deep throws for big gains. Here is his touchdown throw against USF: (Start at 2:12)

Took Care of the Football

Hall didn't throw an interception in his 46 attempts at QB in 2019.

The Case Against Jaren Hall

Inexperience & Injury History

The same thing that we said about Baylor Romney applies to Jaren Hall. Experience is a great teacher, and Hall has very limited experience. To no fault of his own, Hall has struggled to stay on the field due to injury.

Spring Ball

Hall played well during spring football, but he did not play at the same level as Zach Wilson. Hall threw a few timely interceptions and didn't look as crisp as Wilson. In my mind, this is where Hall needs some more experience.

In conclusion, the jury is still out on Jaren Hall. He has looked good against decent competition. It's difficult to project how his play would translate against a P5 team like USC, Tennessee, or Washington. Everything he has shown tells me that he would be effective against those teams, but I can't say for sure because I haven't seen it. For Hall, his health is the top priority and I hope he is able to stay healthy this season.

