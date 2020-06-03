CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

BYU Football: The Case for Jaren Hall at Quarterback

Casey Lundquist

Welcome to the great BYU QB debate! Today, we'll go over the cases for Zach Wilson, Baylor Romney and Jaren Hall to be the starting Quarterback when BYU kicks off the 2020 season.

Click here to read the case for Zach Wilson

Click here to read the case for Baylor Romney

We don't have as much data on Jaren Hall - Hall only started two games for BYU and didn't finish either of those games. That won't stop us from outlining the case for Jaren Hall as BYU's starting Quarterback.

USATSI_13502780_168390393_lowres

The Case For Jaren Hall

  • Looked Great in Limited Reps

Jaren Hall looked very good as a Redshirt Freshman in limited reps. In 2019, he was 31/46 with 420 yards and 1 touchdown. He also added 139 yards on the ground averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Hall was a true dual-threat QB for BYU. 

Hall put BYU in a position to win against South Florida prior to leaving the game with a concussion. 

  • Best Half by any BYU QB

I would argue that Hall's first half against Utah State was the best half by a BYU Quarterback in 2019. Hall was lights out gaining 268 yards of total offense. Hall was forced to leave the game at halftime after suffering a concussion on a touchdown run.

  • Accuracy Downfield

In his limited reps, Hall looked like the most accurate passer on deep balls. Hall connected with Dax Milne on two deep throws for big gains. Here is his touchdown throw against USF: (Start at 2:12)

  • Took Care of the Football

Hall didn't throw an interception in his 46 attempts at QB in 2019.

The Case Against Jaren Hall

  • Inexperience & Injury History

The same thing that we said about Baylor Romney applies to Jaren Hall. Experience is a great teacher, and Hall has very limited experience. To no fault of his own, Hall has struggled to stay on the field due to injury.

  • Spring Ball

Hall played well during spring football, but he did not play at the same level as Zach Wilson. Hall threw a few timely interceptions and didn't look as crisp as Wilson. In my mind, this is where Hall needs some more experience.

In conclusion, the jury is still out on Jaren Hall. He has looked good against decent competition. It's difficult to project how his play would translate against a P5 team like USC, Tennessee, or Washington. Everything he has shown tells me that he would be effective against those teams, but I can't say for sure because I haven't seen it. For Hall, his health is the top priority and I hope he is able to stay healthy this season.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football: The Case for Zach Wilson at Quarterback

BYU Football returns three Quarterbacks who have game experience. Here is the case for Zach Wilson to be the starting Quarterback.

Casey Lundquist

by

punters

BYU Football Depth Chart at Defensive Line Following Multiple Transfers

BYU Football has seen three DL enter the transfer portal over the last few months. Let's look at the DL depth chart following multiple transfers.

Max Clark

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: The Case for Baylor Romney at Quarterback

BYU Football returns three Quarterbacks who have game experience. Here is the case for Baylor Romney to be the starting Quarterback.

Casey Lundquist

Film Review of BYU Football Signee Bruce Garrett

Bruce Garrett is a RB out of Texas who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU on Sports Illustrated: Daily Cougs Stories of the Week

Get a recap of this week on Daily Cougs - BYU on Sports Illustrated

Casey Lundquist

Watch: BYU Football Releases 2019 Highlight Video

The 2019 BYU Football season was full of ups and downs - let's take a look back at some of the best moments.

Casey Lundquist

Report: BYU Football's Alex Miskela Enters the Transfer Portal

News surfaced this morning that DL Alex Miskela entered the transfer portal.

Casey Lundquist

2020 BYU Football Defensive Backs: The Good, The Bad, The Ratings

BYU returns an experienced group to the defensive backfield in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

The 2020 BYU Football Signees Who Will Be on the Roster This Fall

BYU signed 30 players in 2020 - 13 will be on the roster this fall.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Recap

Get the latest updates on the week in BYU Football recruiting.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist