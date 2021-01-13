BYU Football: Three 2021 Recruiting Targets to Watch

Recruiting never stops, and BYU is still actively working to improve their 2021 roster. Here are three recruiting targets to watch over the next few weeks:

1. Saia Mapakaitolo - OL

Saia Mapakaitolo is an offensive lineman out of Arizona that committed to USC in May. While he was committed to USC, BYU maintained contact and continued to recruit him. Instead of signing during the early signing period, Mapakaitolo delayed his decision and ultimately decided to decommit from USC in December. Given BYU's consistency throughout the process, the Cougars were in a very good position when Saia backed off his USC pledge.

Saia still hasn't made his college choice and schools like Miami and Minnesota have offered over the last few weeks. Landing Mapakaitolo's signature on February 3rd is one of BYU's top priorities.

You can check out his junior film below:

2. Ty Jones - WR

When Ty Jones graduated from Provo High School in 2017, he signed with Washington over offers from Utah, BYU, Oregon, Ohio State, and UCLA among others. After four seasons at Washington, Ty Jones entered the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon:

BYU will make their pitch to try and get him back home to Provo. In his only full season at Washington in 2018, Jones had 31 receptions for 491 yards and 6 touchdowns. Jones would be immediately eligible, and he could have two years of eligibility remaining if he opts to use his free COVID-19 year. You can check out of few of his Washington highlights below:

3. Defensive Back

BYU is actively looking for a defensive back, specifically from the transfer portal. BYU targeted Gunner Maldonado, a transfer out of Northwestern, before he committed to Arizona. BYU will continue to monitor the portal for defensive backs over the coming weeks.

