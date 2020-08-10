CougsDaily
BYU Football Tweets out New COVID-19 Friendly Face Shields

Casey Lundquist

It's safe to say that BYU is doing everything in their power to play football this fall. Recently, they announced a Labor Day matchup against Navy. They've continued practicing despite the uncertainty surrounding college football. Today, they announced  that they purchased "Splash Shields" which were designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during football games and practices.

Splash Shields were designed by Schutt and have been adopted by a variety of college football teams across the country. Splash Shields look a lot like a typical visor, except they extend down to the bottom of the face mask. Instead of wearing a mask over their face mask, players will now be able to place a Splash Shield on their helmet.

In 2020, the health and safety of the players is paramount. This purchase is another step in the direction towards playing college football safely. Will it make a difference? Who knows, but it's clear that BYU is willing do invest in every tool available to them.

Kalani Sitake addressed the media after practice this morning. Regarding the uncertainty of the season, Kalani said, "We're going to go until they tell us to stop and out mindset is to just get better every day."

