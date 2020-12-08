SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BYU Football: Two Top Targets Nearing College Decision

Casey Lundquist

The early signing period begins one week from tomorrow on Wednesday, December 16th. Over the last few weeks, some of BYU's top targets like Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, and Dallin Havea made verbal commitments to the Cougars with plans to sign during the early signing period. Now with eight days to go before signing day, BYU has turned their attention to their final shortlist of targets. Two of the players atop their shortlist, Jaxson Dart and John Henry Daley, will announce their college decisions soon.

1. John Henry Daley - DE

John Henry Daley had 22 sacks as a senior which led the state of Utah. Daley went from a low three-star recruit at the beginning of the season to a high three-star recruit and a top 10 prospect in the state of Utah. He also earned an offer from Stanford along the way.

BYU has been viewed as the leader in Daley's recruitment ever since they were the first school to offer him in 2019. John Henry's older brother, Michael Daley, signed with BYU as part of the 2019 recruiting class and John Henry has a few more family connections to BYU. However, Daley has been very private about his recruitment and there's no such thing as a sure thing in the recruiting realm. Daley tells me that he will be "making an announcement soon."

2. Jaxson Dart - QB

The Cougars were Dart's first major offer. When BYU extended the offer, Dart was a low three-star recruit that few people knew about. After throwing for more than 4,500 yards and running for more than 1,000 yards as a senior, Jaxson Dart is a consensus four-star recruit with offers from multiple P5 schools. Dart is down to five schools: BYU, USC, UCLA, Arizona State, and Washington State. It appears that Washington State is a distant fifth so Dart will either sign with BYU or a team from the PAC-12 South.

Dart will make his college decision soon and sign during the early signing period before enrolling at his school of choice in January. 

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against San Diego State

BYU released their official depth chart for San Diego State.

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: Dallin Havea Commits to BYU Football

Dallin Havea committed to BYU over offers from Utah, Utah State, and Colorado State among others.

Casey Lundquist

Zach Wilson Named Semifinalist for Davey O'Brien Award

The Davey O’Brien Foundation today named BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson one of 16 semifinalists for the 2020 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: Isaiah Kaufusi Interview After BYU Falls to Coastal Carolina

An emotional Isaiah Kaufusi was interviewed by BYUtv's Spencer Linton following BYU's loss to Coastal Carolina.

Casey Lundquist

Three Updated Goals for the 2020 BYU Football Season

With a NY6 bowl no longer on the table, here are three updated goals for BYU in 2020

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

The Good and the Bad from BYU vs Coastal Carolina

BYU's undefeated season came to an end on Saturday night.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Week 15 Cheering Guide

Who BYU fans should cheer for during week 15.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Watch: Taysom Hills Throws Two Touchdowns in First Half Against the Atlanta Falcons

Taysom Hill was 17/23 for 145 passing yards and 2 touchdowns in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons.

Casey Lundquist

Staff Predictions: BYU-Coastal Carolina

Our staff predicts BYU-Coastal Carolina.

Casey Lundquist

College GameDay Picks BYU-Coastal Carolina

The College GameDay crew was onsite for BYU-Coastal Carolina.

Casey Lundquist