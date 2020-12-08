BYU Football: Two Top Targets Nearing College Decision

The early signing period begins one week from tomorrow on Wednesday, December 16th. Over the last few weeks, some of BYU's top targets like Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, and Dallin Havea made verbal commitments to the Cougars with plans to sign during the early signing period. Now with eight days to go before signing day, BYU has turned their attention to their final shortlist of targets. Two of the players atop their shortlist, Jaxson Dart and John Henry Daley, will announce their college decisions soon.

1. John Henry Daley - DE

John Henry Daley had 22 sacks as a senior which led the state of Utah. Daley went from a low three-star recruit at the beginning of the season to a high three-star recruit and a top 10 prospect in the state of Utah. He also earned an offer from Stanford along the way.

BYU has been viewed as the leader in Daley's recruitment ever since they were the first school to offer him in 2019. John Henry's older brother, Michael Daley, signed with BYU as part of the 2019 recruiting class and John Henry has a few more family connections to BYU. However, Daley has been very private about his recruitment and there's no such thing as a sure thing in the recruiting realm. Daley tells me that he will be "making an announcement soon."

2. Jaxson Dart - QB

The Cougars were Dart's first major offer. When BYU extended the offer, Dart was a low three-star recruit that few people knew about. After throwing for more than 4,500 yards and running for more than 1,000 yards as a senior, Jaxson Dart is a consensus four-star recruit with offers from multiple P5 schools. Dart is down to five schools: BYU, USC, UCLA, Arizona State, and Washington State. It appears that Washington State is a distant fifth so Dart will either sign with BYU or a team from the PAC-12 South.

Dart will make his college decision soon and sign during the early signing period before enrolling at his school of choice in January.