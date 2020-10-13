SI.com
BYU Football: Where BYU Ranks Statistically after 4-0 Start

Casey Lundquist

BYU is 4-0 for the first time since 2014. Here is a recap of where BYU ranks statistically after 4-0 start:

Source: NCAA

Total Offense: 557 ypg (5th in FBS)

Scoring Offense: 43.8 ppg (6th)

This is great news for the BYU fans - the Cougars are scoring at the same rate they're moving the football. Last year, BYU moved the ball well against a tough schedule but they struggled to finish drives with touchdowns. BYU needs to execute in the redzone if they want to beat Houston on Friday.

Total Defense: 251 ypg (4th)

Scoring Defense: 11.0 ppg (4th)

BYU's defense will face their toughest challenge to date against Houston on Friday. Houston put up 49 points and 476 yards on Tulane last week.

Passing Offense: 342 ypg (9th)

Rushing Offense: 215 ypg (15th)

BYU is featuring a very balanced attack in 2020. 

Passing Defense: 180 ypg (13th)

Rushing Defense: 71 ypg (4th)

In my opinion, the biggest difference between the 2019 defense and the 2020 defense is BYU's ability to consistently stop the run. Opponents have needed to throw for first downs to move the ball on this defense.

3rd Down Conversion Percentage: 51.1% (15th)

BYU's offense has been good on 3rd downs, but this number doesn't tell the entire story. As Coach Grimes pointed out on Coordinator's Corner, BYU has used 3rd down to set up shorter fourth downs. BYU has been more aggressive on fourth downs in 2020.

3rd Down Conversion Percentage Defense: 25.0% (5th)

Like many other statistics, BYU's defense has been very good on third downs. 

Completion Percentage: 80.4% (1st)

Zach Wilson has been excellent.

Penalties Per Game: 3.75 (8th)

Turnover Margin: .25 (34th)

Team Sacks: 3.25 avg (15th)

This is a very impressive number for a team who averaged 1.31 sacks per game last season.

Team Tackles for Loss: 7.0 avg (29th)

Sacks Allowed: .5 avg (6th)

