SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BYU Football: Zach Wilson Talks Recruitment & Heisman Hype with Jim Rome

Casey Lundquist

Zach Wilson joined the Jim Rome show this week to talk about his recruitment to BYU, the Heisman hype he is receiving, and more. You can listen to the interview here:

Last week, Max Clark wrote about four reasons why Zach Wilson has burst onto the Heisman scene:

BYU's Perfect Record

If the Cougars lost any of their first five games, Zach Wilson would unquestionably be out of any and all Heisman talk. But, the Cougars success has highlighted the junior quarterback’s ability to pick defenses apart and quickly move the ball downfield. Surely, Wilson is not the only piece of this BYU team that is responsible for the Cougars perfect start, but the cougars perfect start is certainly a defining characteristic of his Heisman campaign. Wilson will need to lead the Cougars to a sixth straight win on Saturday night if he would like to keep his name on the Heisman ballot.

Improved Passing Ability

Zach Wilson’s completing nearly 80 percent of the passes he throws this season. In fact, Wilson is on track to set the record for the highest single-season pass completion in NCAA football history – former Texas standout Colt McCoy (76.7%) is the current record holder. Wilson 78.7 percent completion percentage is not the only impressive thing about his passing ability. Wilson has a total of 12 touchdowns and just one interception through five games. A huge improvement from last season, when Wilson had 11 total touchdowns and nine interceptions. Wilson has attempted his last 132 passes without throwing an interception, the sixth longest streak in BYU history. The junior quarterback will need to attempt 33 passes without an interception to surpass Charlie Peterson’s who is currently the record holder in this category. He could very well hold the record by the end of Saturday night’s meeting with the Bobcats.

Mahomes-like” Style of Play

College football analysts have compared Zach Wilson to different NFL quarterbacks including Super Bowl champions Pat Mahomes and Aaron Rogers. Zach Wilson fan-boy and ESPN Analyst Andrew Ware said Wilson was “a poor man’s Aaron Rogers in a college football uniform.” Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel said Zach Wilson has shown Mahomes-like flashes: “Wilson has flashed an unmatched verve that’s allowed him to emerge as one of the season’s most compelling players. He’s sashayed into the spotlight with no-look throws from the Mahomes playbook.” Pat Mahomes recognized Wilson’s game via Twitter after BYU ran a play called “Chiefs” applauding BYU for the execution of their copy-cat play.

Work Ethic

Many of Wilson’s coaches and teammates have alluded to Zach’s diligence on and off the field. In a press conference following the Cougars victory in Houston BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said, “I guarantee (Zach) probably already addressed it, the mistakes he made, probably on the flight home.” Wilson has been known to be very dedicated in watching film and studying various aspects of the game. Wilson even travelled to California several times over the summer to train with quarterback coach and former BYU great John Beck.

While Trevor Lawrence is still the clear favorite for the Heisman Trophy, it is safe to say that no Cougar fans ever anticipated Zach Wilson would be in the running for college football's most prestigious award.

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football: Current Cougars Mirror Former Cougars in the NFL

The No. 11 BYU Cougars dominated the Texas State Bobcats by a final score of 52-14 in their first home game in front of fans this year. Some of BYU’s stand-out plays from the night looked very similar to some of the plays made by Cougar alumni in the NFL on Sunday.

Max Clark

ESPN Simulation Sends BYU Football to the College Football Playoff

ESPN Analytics gives BYU a 13% chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Casey Lundquist

A Look at BYU Football's Scheduling Options in November

BYU has two openings in November - here are BYU's current scheduling options.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Football can Crack the Top 10 in the AP Poll

A look at the teams that surround BYU in the AP poll.

Casey Lundquist

Former BYU Football Commit and Now LSU Tiger Siaki Ika Enters Transfer Portal

Siaki Ika originally committed to BYU as part of the 2017 recruiting class before decommitting and signing with LSU.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Everything Zach Wilson said on "ESPN College Football Playoff Top 25"

Zach Wilson joined the ESPN college football crew on the "ESPN College Football Playoff Top 25" show

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Statistical Leaders through Six Games

A look at BYU's statistical leaders after a 6-0 start.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Watch Zach Wilson's Best Deep Throws this Season

Zach Wilson has been very accurate throwing downfield in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt

BYU Football's Dax Milne Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver

Casey Lundquist

Ranking BYU Football's 12 Uniforms in Independence

BYU Football has worn 12 different uniforms as an independent, I rank them from top to bottom.

Casey Lundquist