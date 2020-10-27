BYU Football's Dax Milne Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

For the second time this this season, a BYU wide receiver has been added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. The award is given to the best receiver in college football. BYU said the following about the award in a Tuesday morning press release:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – BYU wide receiver Dax Milne has been added to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation on Tuesday.

Milne joins teammate Gunner Romney on the watch list. Romney was added on Oct. 14. BYU is just one of eight FBS programs with multiple players on the list, joining Alabama, LSU, North Carolina, Purdue, SMU, UCF and USC.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver.

Milne leads BYU with 37 receptions, 639 yards and five touchdowns. His 639 yards rank No. 4 nationally, his five touchdowns are tied for 10th and his 106.5 yards per game is 16th. Only two BYU receivers in school history have posted more receiving yards in the first six games of a season – Eric Drage's 748 in 1992 and Austin Collie in 2008 with 673.

Milne is from South Jordan, Utah, and prepped at Bingham High School. He set career marks with nine receptions, 184 yards and three touchdowns in BYU's 43-26 comeback victory at Houston in 2020. Milne, along with Romney, has three 100-yard games this season.

The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.

Fred Biletnikoff, a member of the pro and college football halls of fame, was a consensus All-America receiver at Florida State University, and an All-Pro receiver for the Oakland Raiders. He caught 589 passes for 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns in his 14-year Raiders career from 1965 through 1978. Fred was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XI.