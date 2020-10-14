BYU Football's Gunner Romney Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

BYU Football's Gunner Romney was added to the Biletnikoff award watch list on Wednesday. The Biletnikoff "recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver."

Romney has 453 receiving yards through four games which ranks fourth in the country. BYU released the following press release on Wednesday:

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver.

Romney has 20 receptions for 453 yards and two touchdowns through four games this season. His 453 receiving yards ranks No. 4 in the FBS and the junior leads the nation in receptions of more than 20 yards with 10, and more than 30 yards with seven. His 22.65 yards per reception and 113.3 yards per game both rank 10th nationally.

A product of Chandler High School in Arizona, Romney started the year with three consecutive 100-yard games. He is the first BYU wideout since the Cougars' career-leader in receiving, Cody Hoffman, to have at least three games of 100 yards in a row. Hoffman was a two-time Biletnikoff Award watch list honoree.

The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.

Fred Biletnikoff, a member of the pro and college football halls of fame, was a consensus All-America receiver at Florida State University, and an All-Pro receiver for the Oakland Raiders. He caught 589 passes for 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns in his 14-year Raiders career from 1965 through 1978. Fred was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XI.