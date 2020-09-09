SI.com
BYU Improves Ten Spots in CBS Sports College Football Rankings

Casey Lundquist

BYU-Navy was advertised as the best matchup in the first week of college football - at least on paper. It didn't take long, however, for BYU to turn the game into a lopsided affair. The Cougars dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball. The performance helped BYU crack the top-20 in CBS Sports college football rankings - the rankings only include the 76 fbs teams playing college football this fall.

Prior to the game against Navy, BYU was ranked #30 in the country by CBS. The Cougars jumped 10 spots in the rankings after a dominant victory over the Midshipmen. It's worth noting that Army moved from #47 to #32. BYU has a bye this week before traveling to Army on September 19th. BYU is ranked higher than all of their upcoming opponents:

Army: #32

Troy: #48

UTSA: #76 (Remember, only 76 teams are ranked)

Houston: #47

Texas State: #62

Western Kentucky: #28

North Alabama: FCS, not included in the rankings

According to ESPN FPI, BYU is favored in every game except one:

@ Army: 63.7% (Upgraded from 52.1%)

Troy: 88.6% (Upgraded from 72.2%)

UTSA: 96.0% (Upgraded from 88.7%)

Houston: 48.7% (Upgraded from 37.7%)

Texas State: 96.6% (Upgraded from 91.7%)

Western Kentucky: 83.2% (Upgraded from 62.2%)

North Alabama: 99.7% (Upgraded from 99.2%)

