BYU Officially Adds UTSA and North Texas to 2020 Schedule

Tom Holmoe announced the addition of two home games to the 2020 schedule this afternoon. The announcement brings BYU's 2020 schedule to eight games.

“We are fortunate that UTSA and Texas State had open dates on their schedules which allowed them to travel to Provo,” said Holmoe. “We look forward to hosting them in LaVell Edwards Stadium and are excited to play football this fall.”

BYU has never played Texas State or UTSA. BYU is scrambling to put as many games on the 2020 schedule as possible after 10 games from the original schedule were cancelled. BYU will announce "additional games as they are finalized."

Here is BYU's schedule following today's announcement:

@Navy - 9/7

@Army - 9/19

Troy - 9/26

UTSA - 10/10

Houston - 10/16

Texas State - 10/24

Western Kentucky - 10/31

North Alabama - 11/21

Last year, UTSA went 4-8 with wins over Rice, UTEP, Incarnate Word, and Old Dominion. On offense, they averaged 20 points per game. On defense, they allowed 34 points per game.

Texas State went 3-9 in 2019. They scored 18.4 points per game which ranked 121st in the FBS. They allowed 32.6 points per game which ranked 107th in the FBS.

Credit: Texas State Athletics

