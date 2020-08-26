SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BYU Officially Adds UTSA and North Texas to 2020 Schedule

Casey Lundquist

Tom Holmoe announced the addition of two home games to the 2020 schedule this afternoon. The announcement brings BYU's 2020 schedule to eight games.

“We are fortunate that UTSA and Texas State had open dates on their schedules which allowed them to travel to Provo,” said Holmoe. “We look forward to hosting them in LaVell Edwards Stadium and are excited to play football this fall.”

BYU has never played Texas State or UTSA. BYU is scrambling to put as many games on the 2020 schedule as possible after 10 games from the original schedule were cancelled. BYU will announce "additional games as they are finalized."

Here is BYU's schedule following today's announcement:

@Navy - 9/7

@Army - 9/19

Troy - 9/26

UTSA - 10/10

Houston - 10/16

Texas State - 10/24

Western Kentucky - 10/31

North Alabama - 11/21

Last year, UTSA went 4-8 with wins over Rice, UTEP, Incarnate Word, and Old Dominion. On offense, they averaged 20 points per game. On defense, they allowed 34 points per game. 

USATSI_13607506_168390393_lowres

Texas State went 3-9 in 2019. They scored 18.4 points per game which ranked 121st in the FBS. They allowed 32.6 points per game which ranked 107th in the FBS.

Texas Stae
Credit: Texas State Athletics

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
coloradogreen
coloradogreen

North Texas in the headline. Texas State in the story. BYU is playing Texas State, not North Texas.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why BYU at Navy will be most Viewed BYU Game since the Cougars went Independent

While the circumstances surrounding college football change each day, the stage is being set for BYU's game at Navy on Labor Day.

Casey Lundquist

The Athletic Believes BYU Has the Makings of a Top-10 Offense in 2020

The Athletic highlighted Jeff Grimes and believe BYU has the potential to be a top-10 offense in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Projected Depth Chart Against Navy

I take a stab at BYU's depth chart coming out of fall camp.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Traina thoughts on College Gameday

https://www.si.com/extra-mustard/2020/08/25/espn-college-gameday-will-travel-to-campuses-without-fans

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Five Newcomers to Watch Against Navy

Here are a few new faces to watch when BYU takes the field against Navy on Labor Day.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: Compilation of Highlights from BYU Football's Scrimmage

BYU wrapped up fall camp with a scrimmage last Thursday.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Target Kingsley Suamataia Named SI All-American Finalist

Kingsley Suamataia made the top 50 on a list of 99 SI All-American finalists.

Casey Lundquist

ESPN FPI Predictions for the 2020 BYU Football Season

ESPN FPI gives BYU a 27.7% chance to beat Navy on Labor Day.

Casey Lundquist

Division I Council Allows Extended Eligibility for Student Athletes Affected by Pandemic

On Monday, August 17the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow colleges and universities across the country to provide student-athletes who had an unexpectedly shortened spring season the opportunity to compete again via an extended period of eligibility.

Max Clark

Zach Wilson's TD Throw Prompts Glowing Review from College Football Analyst

Cam Mellor think Zach Wilson is a multi-year starter in the NFL. Do you agree or disagree?

Casey Lundquist