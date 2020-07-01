BYU was the Obvious Choice for 2020 Signee Josh Wilson

For BYU signee Josh Wilson, BYU was the school he wanted since his brother signed with BYU in 2018 - Josh is the brother of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. BYU was Josh's first offer and he shut down the recruiting process shortly thereafter despite the opportunity to earn more offers. He was rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports. I had a chance to catch up with Josh and discuss his path to Provo.

On how he ended up at Linebacker, Wilson said, "My Dad would always try to make me a Quarterback, that was always kind of the goal. But that was never really my thing. I always told him that I wanted to be on the defense...I liked hitting so I just knew that defense was my thing."

Wilson possesses a unique ability to read opposing offenses and put himself in passing lanes. On what makes him such a smart football player, Wilson said, "What's really made me smarter is just having my brother and my Dad who are smart on the other side of the ball. They tell me what they're looking at, they help me with my reads...it's helped me a lot having Zach and my Dad."

On receiving an offer from his dream school, Wilson said:

"It was amazing. It was where I wanted to go ever since my brother went there. It's such a great place and I love all the players and I love Kalani. It's somewhere I wanted to be and I know they have a great opportunity for after football too...that's immediately where I wanted to go once I got the offer."

