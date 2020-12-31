NewsLavell's Lounge+
Search
Publish date:

Dax Milne Declares for the NFL Draft

Dax Milne announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft on Thursday.
Author:

BYU wide receiver Dax Milne officially declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday. Milne is the second offensive player in as many days to enter the draft.

"My heart is full. The last 3 years have been a dream come true. The experience I have had playing football for BYU has given me more than I can put into words. It has been such a special place to play the game I love.

I would not be where I am today without my coaches at BYU. I owe them so much. I want to sincerely thank Coach Kalani, Coach Fesi, Coach ARod, Coach Grimes, and the entire coaching staff for helping me become a better player and for being such great mentors and friends. I want to thank them for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to compete. I also want to thank the administration and team support staff for working so hard so we could play this season. It was a season I will never forget. And to all the fans of Cougar Nation, thank you for all of your love and support. Best fans in the world.

I will forever cherish the memories and relationships I have made with my teammates. Leaving it all on the field with them will be what I miss most. And most importantly, I want to thank my family for always being there for me through it all. 

My journey of reaching for the stars continues as I am declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. I will forever Rep the Y and give it everything I have to make Cougar Nation proud." - Dax Milne

Milne is coming off a fantastic junior season where he had 1,188 yards receiving - that ranks #9 in single-season BYU history. Milne arrived at BYU in 2018 as a preferred walk-on and he saw playing time as a true freshman. As a true sophmore in 2019, he had 285 receiving yards including this touchdown catch against USC:

byu-football-navy-classic-uniform

Milne has the opportunity to be the first wide receiver drafted out of BYU since Austin Collie was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2009.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_15351803_168390393_lowres (1)

Dax Milne Declares for the NFL Draft

Dax Milne announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft on Thursday.

USATSI_15138898_168390393_lowres

BYU Offers Northwestern Transfer Gunner Maldonado

Maldonado is a safety out of Northwestern who entered the transfer portal 10 days ago.

USATSI_15351635_168390393_lowres

Updated: BYU Football Decision Tracker

Stay up to date with the BYU football players that will decide whether they want to return for the 2021 season.

USATSI_15015531_168390393_lowres (2)

Brady Christensen Declares for the NFL Draft

Christensen was recently named a first team all-american by various outlets.

USATSI_15351669_168390393_lowres

Relive All 11 Wins of the 2020 BYU Football Season

Watch brief recaps of every BYU win this season.

Walker Lyons Headshot

BYU Football Offers 2023 Tight End Walker Lyons

Walker Lyons is a 6'4 tight end prospect out of California.

USATSI_15350923_168390393_lowres

Aaron Roderick Defends Zach Wilson

BYU QB coach Aaron Roderick defended Zach Wilson after an anonymous scout claimed "character concerns" last week.

USATSI_15331594_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball Makes the Top 25 in Andy Katz 'Power 36'

BYU and Gonzaga were the only two WCC representatives in the 'Power 36'

USATSI_15352083_168390393_lowres

An Early Look at BYU Football's 2021 Bowl Possibilities

There are three different bowl possibilities for BYU in 2021.