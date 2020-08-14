SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge
Search

Discussion with 49ers Insider on Former BYU Great Fred Warner

Casey Lundquist

Before being selected by the 49ers in the third round of the NFL draft, Fred Warner accumulated over 250 tackles and 7 interceptions in a BYU uniform. Now, Warner is included among the top 100 players in the NFL. I had a chance to sit down with Grant Cohn to discuss Warner's progression from the college ranks to the NFL. Grant runs the SI All49ers website, you can check out his site here - he has been covering the 49ers since 2011.

You can watch the second half of our discussion here:

Heading into the 2018 NFL Draft, Middle Linebacker wasn't necessarily a need for the 49ers. Just one year prior, the 49ers used their first round draft pick on Reuben Foster from Alabama. Nevertheless, the 49ers saw potential in Fred Warner and selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. 

It didn't take long for Warner to make a name for himself in the league. As a rookie, Warner started all 16 games and tallied over 120 tackles. Heading into 2020, Reuben Foster is in Washington and Warner is at the center of one of the NFL's best defenses.

Make sure to give Grant a follow on Twitter @grantcohn.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Is the Last Team Standing Out West

BYU is the only team west of Texas that will play college football this fall.

Casey Lundquist

Discussion with 49ers Insider on Former BYU Great Fred Warner: Part Two

Grant Cohn of All49ers has been covering the 49ers since 2011.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Three Things to Know About the Troy Trojans

2020 will be the first time these two programs have faced each other on the gridiron.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

WCC Postpones Fall Competition

The WCC has postponed all fall sports.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Adds Troy to 2020 Schedule

BYU has agreed to a home-and-home with Troy.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Basketball Official 2020-2021 Roster

BYU Basketball posted their official roster online.

Casey Lundquist

NCAA Releases Guidelines for the Fall Sports

Each division must determine whether their respective fall sports seasons and championships should occur this year by August 21.

Casey Lundquist

Fall College Football gets the 'Swing Vote', Big 12 Opts to Play

According to reports, the Big 12 has decided to move forward with a college football season.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

VIDEO: Fall Camp Continues Amidst Scheduling Uncertainties

BYU Football continues fall camp as conferences around the country decide the fate of college football in the Fall. Catch the best of BYU Fall Camp here.

Max Clark

Latest Updates on Each College Football Conference

The Big Ten and PAC-12 canceled their fall seasons, more news is expected later today.

Casey Lundquist