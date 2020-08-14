Discussion with 49ers Insider on Former BYU Great Fred Warner

Before being selected by the 49ers in the third round of the NFL draft, Fred Warner accumulated over 250 tackles and 7 interceptions in a BYU uniform. Now, Warner is included among the top 100 players in the NFL. I had a chance to sit down with Grant Cohn to discuss Warner's progression from the college ranks to the NFL. Grant runs the SI All49ers website, you can check out his site here - he has been covering the 49ers since 2011.

Heading into the 2018 NFL Draft, Middle Linebacker wasn't necessarily a need for the 49ers. Just one year prior, the 49ers used their first round draft pick on Reuben Foster from Alabama. Nevertheless, the 49ers saw potential in Fred Warner and selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

It didn't take long for Warner to make a name for himself in the league. As a rookie, Warner started all 16 games and tallied over 120 tackles. Heading into 2020, Reuben Foster is in Washington and Warner is at the center of one of the NFL's best defenses.

