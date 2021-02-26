ESPN BPI Predicts BYU Basketball vs Saint Mary's

BYU basketball beat San Francisco on Thursday night thanks to a career night from Alex Barcello. Barcello had 29 points on 10/13 shooting, he also shot 7/7 from three. Caleb Lohner, Gideon George, and Brandon Averette also scored in double figures for the Cougars.

BYU stays home for their game against Saint Mary's on Saturday. ESPN BPI submitted its prediction for BYU-Saint Mary's, it gives the Cougars an 83.6% chance to win on Saturday night. ESPN BPI more optimistic about BYU's chances than Ken Pomeroy. Ken Pom gives BYU a 77% chance to beat the Gaels with an expected final score of 66-58.

In NCAA tournament projections, BYU is listed as high as a #7 seed and as low as a #9 seed. Below are BYU's chances (updated following the win over San Francisco) to make a deep NCAA tournament run according to Team Rankings and ESPN BPI:

NCAA Tournament Round ESPN BPI (% chance) Team Rankings (% chance) Round of 32 59.6% 55.3% Sweet 16 23.7% 21.5% Elite 8 8.6% 8.1% Final 4 3.0% 2.8% NCAA Championship Game 0.9% 0.9% National Champions 0.2% 0.3%

BYU and Saint Mary's tip off at 8 PM MST on ESPNU.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI