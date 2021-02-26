NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
ESPN BPI Predicts BYU Basketball vs Saint Mary's

ESPN BPI predicts BYU-Saint Mary's on Saturday night.
Author:
USATSI_15408141_168390393_lowres

BYU basketball beat San Francisco on Thursday night thanks to a career night from Alex Barcello. Barcello had 29 points on 10/13 shooting, he also shot 7/7 from three. Caleb Lohner, Gideon George, and Brandon Averette also scored in double figures for the Cougars.

BYU stays home for their game against Saint Mary's on Saturday. ESPN BPI submitted its prediction for BYU-Saint Mary's, it gives the Cougars an 83.6% chance to win on Saturday night. ESPN BPI  more optimistic about BYU's chances than Ken Pomeroy. Ken Pom gives BYU a 77% chance to beat the Gaels with an expected final score of 66-58.

In NCAA tournament projections, BYU is listed as high as a #7 seed and as low as a #9 seed. Below are BYU's chances (updated following the win over San Francisco) to make a deep NCAA tournament run according to Team Rankings and ESPN BPI:

NCAA Tournament RoundESPN BPI (% chance)Team Rankings (% chance)

Round of 32

59.6%

55.3%

Sweet 16

23.7%

21.5%

Elite 8

8.6%

8.1%

Final 4

3.0%

2.8%

NCAA Championship Game

0.9%

0.9%

National Champions

0.2%

0.3%

BYU and Saint Mary's tip off at 8 PM MST on ESPNU. 

