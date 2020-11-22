SI.com
CougsDaily
ESPN Updates BYU's College Football Playoff Odds

Casey Lundquist

For a third consecutive week, BYU did not receive a lot of help from the teams ranked above them in the AP poll. Following yesterday's games, ESPN updated BYU's chances to make the College Football Playoff. BYU's odds of making the College Football Playoff dropped from 25.1% to 14.1%.

What Hurt BYU's CFP Odds on Saturday

Cincinnati beat UCF - This was the most important game for BYU yesterday. Cincinnati passed their most difficult test of the season winning a close game at UCF. The result of this game boosted Cincinnati's playoff resume above BYU's. Cincinnati's chances to make the CFP improved from 12% one week ago to 35% according to ESPN's playoff predictor.

Oregon & USC won - Oregon won a very close game against UCLA. USC beat Utah on the road.

What Helped BYU's CFP Odds on Saturday

Indiana lost to Ohio State - BYU needed Ohio State to beat Indiana. The Hoosiers put together a late comeback but the Buckeyes held on to win 42-35.

Wisconsin lost to Northwestern - Wisconsin had a 55% chance to make the playoff before they lost to Northwestern. Now the Badgers have a 9% chance to make the CFP.

Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State - BYU needs to the Big 12 champion to have two losses. After the Sooners beat the Cowboys on Saturday, Iowa State is the only one-loss team remaining in the Big 12.

