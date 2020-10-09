Five Players who can Make or Break BYU-UTSA Matchup

The Cougars are looking to go 4-0 for the first time since 2014 in Saturday’s matchup against the UTSA Roadrunners. BYU is a top the FBS leaderboard for point differential with a +124-point differential through three games. Here are five players to watch as BYU seek to continue their hot streak:

1. Zach Wilson – Quarterback (BYU)

Though the Cougars success can be attributed to more than just their QB1, Zach Wilson is receiving all sorts of national attention after three weeks of near perfect play. Through three games Wilson has as many touchdown passes (11) as he does incompletions (11). “We are watching one of the best college football players in the country,” 1989 Heisman Trophy winner turned college football analyst Andre Ware said speaking of Zach Wilson. Wilson is now in the running to join Ware as a recipient of the Heisman Trophy – ranked 5in the lates poll by PFF football. Wilson has completed 84.5% (60 of 71) total pass attempts through three games, Robert Griffin III (2011) is the only quarterback to have a better completion percentage through three games than Wilson – Griffin III won the Heisman trophy that season.

2. Frank Harris – Quarterback (UTSA)

The Roadrunners QB1, Frank Harris, has been subject to injury and was benched moments before kickoff in UTSA’s week four matchup against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Harris is a dynamic quarterback who signed with UTSA despite having offers from the likes of Baylor, Georgia Tech, and UCF. Harris is a threat in the air and on the ground. Harris had a total of four touchdowns, including three rushing and one passing, in the Roadrunners season opener against Texas State. If Harris does not take the field on Saturday, the Cougars can expect to see Lowell Narcisse. The former four-star LSU quarterback transferred to UTSA after an unsuccessful start in Death Valley, but the dual threat quarterback is not to be overlooked during the Roadrunners visit to Provo this weekend.

3. Tyler Batty – Defensive Line (BYU)

True freshman Tyler Batty has garnered four sacks in three games for the Cougars – tied for the most nationally among all freshman this season. The defensive end described that he was “happy, but not content,” following his performance against LA Tech in Week 3 – Batty recorded a career-high three-sacks against the Bulldogs. BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisia Tuiaki the freshman as BYU’s defensive player of the game against LA Tech, “He’s tough as nails, he’s got a motor… He brings a lot to the table.”

4. Sincere McCormick – Running Back (UTSA)

The Roadrunner’s sophomore running back is a serious threat when he gets hot. BYU’s defense needs to stop the run game from the get go on Saturday if they want to keep UTSA’s offense quiet. McCormick has rushed for a total of 527 yards and four touchdowns through 4 games including season high 197 rushing yards in a double overtime win against Texas State. McCormick is joined by Brenden Brady in the Roadrunner’s running backs room. Though both running backs are very capable of getting on the score sheet, McCormick will do more than likely do most of the heavy lifting against the Cougars.

5. Gunner Romney – Wide Receiver (BYU)

Junior wide-receiver Gunner Romney is coming off of his third consecutive 100-yard game this season. Cody Hoffman – BYU’s all time receiving yards leader – was the last Cougar to have 100+ receiving yards in three consecutive games. BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes named Romney the offensive player of the week against LA Tech explaining that he played like, “the type of player we all felt he could be.” Romney has averaged 124.3 receiving yards per game in 2020 – the fourth most by any player in the country.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1:30 PM (MT) on Saturday, October 10, 2020. No fans will be in attendance, however, the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN 2.