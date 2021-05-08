Sports Illustrated home
Former BYU Basketball Guard Elijah Bryant to Sign Two-Year Deal with the Milwaukee Bucks

Elijah Bryant played on the Bucks summer league team in 2019.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, former BYU basketball guard Elijah Bryant is set to sign a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Bryant, who has spent the last two seasons playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv, will join the Bucks in time for the postseason. 

After graduating from BYU in 2018, Bryan played for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Summer League. Following the summer league, he signed a deal with Hapoel Eilat of the Israeli Premier League. In his first year as with Hapoel Eilat, Bryant averaged 17.6 points and 2.4 assists per game.

His impressive performance with Hapoel Eilat earned him another NBA Summer League invite from the Milwaukee Bucks. Elijah Bryant played on the Bucks summer league team in 2019.

Elijah Bryant

Since his brief stint with the Bucks, Bryant has played for Maccabi Tel Aviv. In EuroLeague play, Bryant averaged 9.8 points per game on 44% shooting last season. He also added 2.0 assists per game and 3.0 rebounds per game.  

