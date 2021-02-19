Former BYU Football Commit Ale Kaho Enters the Transfer Portal

On Friday morning, former BYU football commit Ale Kaho entered the transfer portal. The 247Sports Transfer Portal Twitter account was the first to report the news. Kaho was a consensus four-star recruit in the 2018 class, and 247Sports rated him as a five-star recruit.

Kaho was committed to BYU for approximately 18 months before he decommitted and signed with Washington. Kaho was one of five players that decommitted from BYU following their infamous 4-9 campaign in 2017.

Prior to enrolling at the University of Washington, Kaho requested a release from his NLI. Washington granted his request and he enrolled at Alabama with fall camp already started. Over three years at Alabama, he has appeared in 40 games - mostly on special teams. In limited playing time at linebacker, he totaled 33 tackles and 1 tackle for loss.

Kaho will be a true senior in 2021. If he takes advantage of his free COVID-19 year of eligibility, he would have two years of eligibility remaining.

BYU always monitors the transfer portal and they recruit impact transfers regardless of position. However, scholarships are very tight and linebacker is not a position of need for BYU. The coaching staff will only push for Kaho if they believe he can come in and be an immediate difference maker.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI