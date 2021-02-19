NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Former BYU Football Commit Ale Kaho Enters the Transfer Portal

Ale Kaho was a five-star recruit in the 2018 class.
On Friday morning, former BYU football commit Ale Kaho entered the transfer portal. The 247Sports Transfer Portal Twitter account was the first to report the news. Kaho was a consensus four-star recruit in the 2018 class, and 247Sports rated him as a five-star recruit.

Kaho was committed to BYU for approximately 18 months before he decommitted  and signed with Washington. Kaho was one of five players that decommitted from BYU following their infamous 4-9 campaign in 2017.

Prior to enrolling at the University of Washington, Kaho requested a release from his NLI. Washington granted his request and he enrolled at Alabama with fall camp already started. Over three years at Alabama, he has appeared in 40 games - mostly on special teams. In limited playing time at linebacker, he totaled 33 tackles and 1 tackle for loss.

Kaho will be a true senior in 2021. If he takes advantage of his free COVID-19 year of eligibility, he would have two years of eligibility remaining.

BYU always monitors the transfer portal and they recruit impact transfers regardless of position. However, scholarships are very tight and linebacker is not a position of need for BYU. The coaching staff will only push for Kaho if they believe he can come in and be an immediate difference maker.

