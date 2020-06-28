Former BYU Women’s Soccer Standout Returns to Utah to Compete in the NWSL Challenge Cup

Ashley Hatch – forward for National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) franchise Washington Spirit – will play her first “home game” on Utah Soil since November 2016 when the BYU Cougars defeated the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

Hatch received national attention during her fourth and final season as a cougar. After scoring a hat-trick against Penn State early in the season, she was recognized by ESPNW as the Player of the Week for the second time in her career – the NCAA and West Coast Conference also recognized her as Player of the Week following the hat-trick. Hatch recorded an impressive 19 goals and six assists during the 2016 season and was ultimately named a semi-finalist for the Hermann Trophy which is awarded to the best male and female collegiate soccer players in the country (the “Heisman” of women’s soccer).

Ashley Hatch passes the ball against Ari Davis Gonzaga on Nov. 5, 2016. Credit: The Daily Universe

Following her senior season, she was selected by the North Carolina Courage as the second overall pick in the 2017 NWSL draft. She scored seven goals – three of which secured wins for the Courage - during her rookie season and was ultimately named the NWSL Rookie of the Year. The Courage won the NWSL shield during Hatch’s rookie year – an award for the team with the best regular season record.

Hatch spent a season in the Australian W-League on loan with then-defending W-League champions Melbourne City before being traded to the Washington Spirit in a deal that involved United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) star Crystal Dunn. Hatch has made two senior appearances for the USWNT in her career including her debut at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

Oct 19, 2016; Sandy, UT, USA; United States forward Ashley Hatch (21) tries to stop Switzerland defender Selina Kuster (6) from passing the ball during the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. United States won the game 4-0. Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup, hosted by the Utah Royal’s will feature games at Zion’s Bank Stadium in Herriman and Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy.