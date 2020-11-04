SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

Get to Know BYU Football Commit Lamese Patterson

Casey Lundquist

Lamese Patterson is a defensive back and wide receiver prospect out of California who committed to BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Patterson will enroll at BYU as a preferred walk-on once he returns from serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Patterson, who was called to serve in Hawaii, will return from his mission in December of 2022 before enrolling at BYU in 2023. I caught up with Patterson to discuss his recruitment and decision to play for BYU.

Lamese Patterson

Patterson played safety, wide receiver, and even some quarterback in high school. Lamese tells me, however, that BYU recruited him to play safety. According to Patterson, BYU liked his "speed and ability to track the ball" during the recruiting process. He was also recruited by the University of Utah, Washington State, Sacramento State, and UCLA. You can check out his junior film here:

Patterson has intriguing speed and length as a defensive back prospect. The Cougars have found success with similar players like Jared Kapisi and Hayden Livingston who are now in the rotation in the defensive backfield. Patterson was only able to play in three games as a senior, you can watch his shortened senior film here:

Patterson has followed BYU for a few years thanks to the connections his family has to the BYU football program - his uncle Ifo Pili played defensive line at BYU from 1997 - 2003. Pili totaled 51 tackles and 6 sacks in his career at BYU.

BYU has found a lot of success with walk-ons under Kalani Sitake. Player likes Tyler Allgeier, Dax Milne, Baylor Romney, Jared Kapisi, Hayden Livingston, Jake Oldroyd, Masen Wake, and Payton Wilgar started at BYU as walk-ons before becoming contributors on a 2020 BYU football team that is now ranked #9 in the country. 

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Relive BYU Football's 7-0 Start Before Matchup against Boise State

Watch highlights from BYU's undefeated start to the 2020 season.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Main Storylines Ahead of BYU-Boise State

There are plenty of storylines heading into BYU-Boise State on Friday night.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Current Bowl Projections after 7-0 Start

A few national analysts like BYU's chances to make a NY6 bowl game in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: OL Trey Bishop Commits to BYU While on Mission

Trey Bishop is currently serving a mission in Brazil.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Reveals Uniforms Against Boise State

BYU equipment teased the Cougars' uniform combination against Boise State.

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against Boise State

BYU released their official depth chart against Boise State.

Casey Lundquist

Staff Predictions: BYU-Western Kentucky

Our staff picks BYU-Western Kentucky on Halloween

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Football Equipment Balances Tradition and Variety with Uniform Combinations

I sat down with BYU Football Equipment Manager Billy Nixon to talk about BYU uniforms.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Cracks the Top 10 in the AP Poll

BYU football is ranked in the AP top 10 for the first time since 2009.

Casey Lundquist

What National Analysts are Saying after BYU's 7-0 Start

BYU has created a lot of national hype after a convincing 7-0 start.

Casey Lundquist