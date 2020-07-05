Get to Know BYU Football Target QB Liu Aumavae

BYU was the first school to offer Liu Aumavae this week and they almost certainly won't be the last. Aumavae has an ideal frame standing at 6'3 and a strong arm. Liu doesn't have to go far to find some of the best QB training in the country; Liu's Dad is Drew Aumavae who is an Elite 11 QB coach. I had a chance to catch up with Liu and talk about his recent offer to BYU.

Aumavae spent his first two years of high school football at St. John's High School in Washington D.C. That high school will sound familiar to BYU fans who follow recruiting: 2020 BYU signee Sol-Jay Maiava prepped at St. John's High School. I asked Liu about his relationship with Sol-Jay in our interview:

"I consider Sol-Jay as my older brother. I have learned so much from him on the field serving as his backup for the past two years. Off the field I have learned even more. When he moved out to DC we had built a great relationship. And now that we are again in the same area we are training and hanging out again like we haven't skipped a beat. It's a blessing that I can still talk with him about stuff on and off the field."

Aumavae recently moved to Utah with his Dad so that he could be closer to his grandmothers who are both battling cancer.

BYU was the first to extend an offer to Aumavae, but he tells Sports Illustrated that he is hearing from Utah, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Liberty, Oregon, Oregon State, Maryland, UCF, San Diego State, and Rutgers.

Quarterback's coach Aaron Roderick officially extended the offer on July 1st. Aumavae says that he "built a relationship [with Coach Roderick] while he was recruiting Sol-Jay Maiva." He also has built a relationship with Jack Damuni and Fesi Sitake. On what BYU likes about his game, Aumavae said:

"They like my knowledge of the game because I grew up around the top high school quarterbacks because my father is an Elite 11 QB coach and I have been able to model my game around those experiences. They like my size. I am 6'3 and Coach Roderick has seen me grow and gain weight since my Freshman year and I have two more years to grow into my body. They like my arm strength...I am comfortable making any throw on the field and I am still growing into my body and getting stronger. They like that I am not a finished product and that my mental game is developing as I grow my body."

Aumavae has already visited BYU. He made the trip during the spring break of 2019. Aumavae says he "really loved the visit. BYU had a family environment feel." Liu has a variety of connections to BYU - almost "too many to name." Liu is related to Sol-Jay Maiava, Spencer Reid, Gabe Reid, and Shaun Nua. He is also friends with Jack Damuni, Vic So'oto, Manaia Brown, Donny Atuaia, Mark Atuaia, and Ross Apo.

Liu, rightfully so, was excited to receive his first D1 offer:

"I've dreamt about this moment my entire life so when Coach Roderick said he would like to offer me, my emotions were through the roof. I worked really hard to get this offer and it was nice to see that a coach recognized my hard work and potential. Getting the offer from BYU is extra special though because Kalani Sitake is Polynesian. There are only two Polynesian head coaches in college football and that makes this offer very special.

Aumavae enrolled at Timpview High School where he will finish his prep career. There are multiple BYU targets on the Timpview roster. I asked Aumavae what his Timpview teammates have told him about BYU:

"My teammates speak extremely highly of BYU's coaches and football program. The majority of them grew up with BYU as their dream school."

