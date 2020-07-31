CougsDaily
Highlights of BYU Football 2021 Commits

Casey Lundquist

BYU has very few spots available in the upcoming recruiting class meaning every commitment is important. See below for a complete list of BYU's 2021 football commits with their accompanying highlights:

Raider Damuni

Position: Defensive Back

School: Timpview High School

Measurables: 6'2, 190 lbs.

Competing Offers: Oregon, Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arizona, Oregon State, etc.

Star Rating: High 3 star

Commitment Date: 2/2/2017

Weston Jones

Position: Offensive Line

School: Romeo High School

Measurables: 6'5, 260 lbs.

Competing Offers: Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, Toledo, Tulane, Air Force, Army, etc.

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 6/4/2020

Kyson Hall

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Maple Mountain High School

Measurables: 5'11, 175 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 8/19/2019

Ricky Wolfgramm

Position: Defensive Line

School: East High School

Measurables: 6'1, 235 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 12/27/2019

Hinckley Ropati

Position: Running Back

School: Cerritos Junior College

Measurables: 5'11, 210 lbs.

Competing Offers: Idaho State, Western Illinois

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 7/10/2020

Jovesa Damuni

Position: Running Back (Could also play Wide Receiver, Cornerback)

School: Ridgeline High School

Measurables: 5'11, 180 lbs.

Competing Offers: Utah State

Star Rating: High 2 star

Commitment Date: 7/23/2020

Bentley Redden

Position: Tight End / Defensive End

School: San Clemente High School

Measurables: 6'5, 213 lbs.

Competing Offers: Arizona State, Nebraska, Kansas, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington State, Utah State, UNLV, San Jose State, New Mexico

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 7/26/2020

