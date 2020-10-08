SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

How BYU Football Stacks Up in College Football Power Index After 3-0 Start

Casey Lundquist

Every college football season, ESPN updates a College Football Power Index that ranks teams in various categories. As we wait for BYU's next game against UTSA, let's see how BYU stacks up in the updated power index after third consecutive victory over Louisiana Tech. 

Note: The definitions of these metrics come from ESPN's CFB Power Index page.

FPI

Definition: Expected point margin vs average opponent on neutral field.

BYU: 13.6 meaning BYU would beat an average opponent by almost two touchdowns on a neutral field. 13.6 puts BYU in the top-20 of college football - ESPN FPI ranks BYU at #16.

Projected Win/Loss Record

Definition: Projected overall W-L accounting for results to date and FPI-based projections.

BYU: 9.1-0.9. BYU is expected to go 9-1 according to ESPN FPI's latest projections. Those numbers are subject to change throughout the season.

Win Out %

Definition: Percentage of simulations in which team won all remaining scheduled games.

BYU: 32.8%. BYU has a 32.8% chance to go undefeated against their current schedule. According to the power index, that is second only to Ohio State.

6 Wins %

Definition: Percentage of simulations in which team won at least six games.

BYU: 100.0%. BYU has a 100.0% chance to go 6-4 or better against their current schedule.

Playoff %

Definition: Chances of making the CFB Playoff according to the playoff predictor.

BYU: 9.9%. This number is surprisingly high and it has grown throughout the year. BYU ranks #11 in the country in this category. Only Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, USC, Florida, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Penn State are more likely to make the playoff according to ESPN FPI.

Make National Championship %

Definition: Chances of making the CFB Playoff championship game.

BYU: 2.3% When was the last time BYU had a non-zero chance of playing in the national championship?

Win National Championship %

Definition: Chances of winning the CFB Playoff championship game.

BYU: 0.6%. In the words of Lloyd Christmas, "So you're telling me there's a chance?"

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Basketball Has 'Emerged as a Primary Candidate' to Play in Legends Classic

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, BYU is the favorite to join the Legends Classic alongside UConn, USC, and Vanderbilt.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

A Closer Look at BYU Football's Climb in the AP Top-25 Poll

BYU jumped to #15 in both the coaches poll and the AP poll on Sunday - BYU's highest ranking since 2009.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Watch: Zach Wilson Breaks Down BYU-Louisiana Tech Film

BYU football QB Zach Wilson joined Jarom Jordan to break down film against Louisiana Tech.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Reveals Uniforms Against UTSA

BYU equipment teased the Cougars' uniform combination against UTSA.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU-UTSA to be Played Without Fans

BYU football announced that no fans will be allowed to attend Saturday's game against UTSA.

Casey Lundquist

Tracking Changes on BYU's Depth Chart Against UTSA

BYU's official depth chart against UTSA looked a little different than the depth chart against Louisiana Tech.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against UTSA

BYU released their official depth chart against UTSA.

Casey Lundquist

ESPN FPI Predictions on the 2020 BYU Football Season After 3-0 Start

ESPN FPI currently gives BYU a 33% chance to go undefeated - the second highest number in college football behind only Ohio State.

Casey Lundquist

What National Analysts are Saying after BYU's 3-0 Start

BYU has created a lot of national hype after a dominant 3-0 start.

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Can Make Moves in AP Poll: Week Five

A look at the teams that surround BYU in the AP poll.

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt