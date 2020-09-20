SI.com
How BYU's Opponents Fared in Week Three

Casey Lundquist

Saturday concluded the third week of this unprecendted college football season. Several future BYU opponents took the field while the Cougars used this bye week to prepare for Troy next Saturday. This is how BYU's opponents fared on Saturday:

Liberty 30 | Western Kentucky 24

The Hilltoppers were the only team on BYU's 2020 schedule that lost on Saturday.

Navy 27 | Tulane 24

USATSI_14951821_168390393_lowres

At halftime, Navy was down 24-0. The Midshipmen were on the brink of a second consecutive blowout. The Midshipmen turned the tide in the third quarter and rallied back to win thanks to this game winning field goal:

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde said it best: "But when the Midshipmen rallied to beat Tulane, that made the Cougars’ season-opening annihilation of Navy all the more impressive."

Stephen Austin 10 | UTSA 24

Troy 47 | Middle Tennessee 14

BYU's upcoming opponent showed very well in their season opener. While the score was impressive, it's worth noting that Middle Tennesse is a really bad football team. And I mean really bad.

Texas State 38 | ULM 17

The Bobcats are a better team than their record indicates - they won their first game of the season on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech 31 | Southern Miss 30

Louisiana Tech put together comeback victory to compete with Navy's record-breaking comeback. Check out this play on 4th & goal with the game on the line:

BYU added Louisiana Tech to their 2020 schedule this week. This was the Bulldogs’ first game of the season.

Houston: Bye

Houston’s game against Baylor was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Baylor.

North Alabama: Bye

