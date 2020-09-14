How Former Cougars Fared in the NFL: Week One

The NFL kicked off this weekend and brought some welcomed normalcy back to football fans. Today, let's check in on former BYU Cougars in the NFL and how they fared in week one.

Jamaal Williams - Green Bay Packers

Jamaal Williams had 7 carries for 21 yards in a 43-34 wins over the Minnesota Vikings. He also added 4 receptions for 21 yards.

Fred Warner - SF 49ers

Fred Warner had 10 total tackles and 6 solo tackles in a losing effort against the Arizona Cardinals.

Taysom Hill - New Orleans Saints

Taysom Hill did Taysom Hill things against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hill threw 1 pass for 38 yards on this trick play:

Hill also had 3 carries for 13 yards and 1 reception for 14 yards.

Daniel Sorensen - Kansas City Chiefs

Daniel Sorensen had two tackles in the Chiefs' 34-20 wins against the Texans.

Michael Davis - LA Chargers

Michael Davis didn't register any stats against the Cowboys.

Corbin Kaufusi - NY Jets

Corbin Kaufusi is on the practice squad for the Jets.

Ty'Son Williams - Baltimore Ravens

Ty'Son Williams is on the practice squad for the Ravens.

Sione Takitaki - Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki started the game for the Browns and played well. He had seven total tackles, five solo tackles, and one QB hit.

Kyle Van Noy - Miami Dolphins

Kyle Van Noy had five tackles including one tackle for loss in a losing effort against his former team.

Bronson Kaufusi - NY Jets

Bronson Kaufusi is on the Jets' practice squad at tight end.

Harvey Langi - NY Jets

Harvey Langi made six tackles for the New York Jets - most of those were in the second half.