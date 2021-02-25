NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
How to Watch BYU Basketball vs San Francisco

BYU men's basketball hosts San Francisco at 7 PM on CBSSN.
BYU men's basketball hosts San Francisco on Thursday night. Below is all the information you need to watch or listen to the game. 

The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at 7 PM MST. It will also be broadcast on radio on Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2 and KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM.

How to watch

  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • TV Talent: TBA
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play), Mark Durrant (analyst)
  • Live Stats: BYUcougars.com

In case you missed it, BYU announced that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the home games this week:

"BYU basketball will permit a limited number of spectators to attend both of the team’s games this week against San Francisco and Saint Mary’s.

Spectators will be physically-distanced by household, around the lower bowl of the Marriott Center, with a small section of the band.

A limited amount of student tickets will be made available at byutickets.com, starting on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. for Thursday’s game, and on Friday at 10 a.m. for Saturday’s game.

Additional tickets will be made available to 2019 basketball season ticket holders based on their Cougar Club priority level."

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

