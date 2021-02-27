How to Watch, Listen, or Stream BYU Basketball vs Saint Mary's

BYU basketball looks to wrap up the regular season with a win against Saint Mary's on Senior Night. The last time these two teams met in January, BYU beat Saint Mary's in Moraga for the first time since 2014. Weeks later, BYU has essentially secured their spot in the NCAA tournament and is playing to improve their seeding. The game tips off at 8:00 PM MST on ESPNU. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen, or stream the game on Saturday night.

How to Watch, Listen, or Stream

TV: ESPNU

TV Talent: Roxy Bernstein and Adrian Branch

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Stream Video: ESPN app or espn3.com (cable logins required)

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play), Mark Durrant (analyst)

Live Stats: BYUcougars.com

ESPN BPI submitted its prediction for BYU-Saint Mary's, it gives the Cougars an 83.6% chance to win on Saturday night. ESPN BPI more optimistic about BYU's chances than Ken Pomeroy. Ken Pom gives BYU a 77% chance to beat the Gaels with an expected final score of 66-58.

If BYU beats Saint Mary's, it would be their first season sweep of the Gaels since 2014.

