NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch, Listen, or Stream BYU Basketball vs Saint Mary's

BYU hosts Saint Mary's in a regular-season finale with NCAA Tournament seeding implications.
Author:
USATSI_15595373_168390393_lowres

BYU basketball looks to wrap up the regular season with a win against Saint Mary's on Senior Night. The last time these two teams met in January, BYU beat Saint Mary's in Moraga for the first time since 2014.  Weeks later, BYU has essentially secured their spot in the NCAA tournament and is playing to improve their seeding. The game tips off at 8:00 PM MST on ESPNU. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen, or stream the game on Saturday night.

How to Watch, Listen, or Stream

  • TV: ESPNU
  • TV Talent: Roxy Bernstein and Adrian Branch
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Stream Video: ESPN app or  espn3.com (cable logins required)
  • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play), Mark Durrant (analyst)
  • Live Stats: BYUcougars.com

ESPN BPI submitted its prediction for BYU-Saint Mary's, it gives the Cougars an 83.6% chance to win on Saturday night. ESPN BPI more optimistic about BYU's chances than Ken Pomeroy. Ken Pom gives BYU a 77% chance to beat the Gaels with an expected final score of 66-58.

If BYU beats Saint Mary's, it would be their first season sweep of the Gaels since 2014.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

IMG_1971

BYU Football: Dominique & Marcus Mckenzie on Facing Each Other in Practice

Dominique and Marcus are the sons of former BYU great Brian Mckenzie.

IMG_1971

BYU Football: Dominique & Marcus Mckenzie Update Their Recruitments

Dominique and Marcus are the sons of former BYU great Brian Mckenzie.

USATSI_15595373_168390393_lowres

How to Watch, Listen, or Stream BYU Basketball vs Saint Mary's

BYU hosts Saint Mary's in a regular-season finale with NCAA Tournament seeding implications.

USATSI_15408141_168390393_lowres

ESPN BPI Predicts BYU Basketball vs Saint Mary's

ESPN BPI predicts BYU-Saint Mary's on Saturday night.

George Maile Headshot

BYU Football: George Maile Updates His Recruitment

George Maile is a 2022 OL out of Bingham with offers from a variety of P5 schools.

USATSI_15408137_168390393_lowres

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs San Francisco

BYU men's basketball hosts San Francisco at 7 PM on CBSSN.

USATSI_15075655_168390393_lowres (1)

Breaking: Jakob Robinson Commits to BYU Football

Jakob Robinson is a transfer DB from Utah State.

USATSI_15436201_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball: Breaking Down the Odds of a Deep NCAA Tournament Run

The numbers behind a BYU Sweet 16 run and beyond.