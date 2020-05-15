Locked on Cougars Podcast: What is the biggest "What If?" moment in BYU Sports History?

Jake Hatch is a producer 1280 The Zone and the creator of the Locked on Cougars podcast. I joined his podcast today to discuss the biggest "what if?" moments in BYU sports history. You can listen to the full podcast below:

Throughout the podcast, we also talk about the upcoming football season and the general trends of the football program. We go over the latest BYU basketball commit and the momentum that Mark Pope and staff have created for the basketball program.

You can follow the Locked on Cougars podcast on Twitter @LockedonCougars

For me, there have been two big "what if?" moments in recent BYU history. The 2014 football season and the 2010-2011 basketball season. In 2014, Taysom Hill was at the peak of his powers before breaking his leg against Utah State. Prior to Hill's leg injury, BYU was given the best odds to finish undefeated in all of college football. We talk about the 2014 and Taysom Hill's Career overall in the podcast. With Brandon Davies in the lineup for BYU, you could argue that BYU is a Final Four team in 2011. In fact, BYU was a made free throw away from the Elite Eight even without Brandon Davies.

