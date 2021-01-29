Micah Fe'a Commits to BYU as PWO

BYU has prioritized the preferred walk-on program since Kalani Sitake was named the head coach. It has paid off in a major way in 2020. BYU's leading rusher (Tyler Allgeier) and leading receiver (Dax Milne) both arrived on campus as PWOs in 2018. On Thursday, Orem QB Micah Fe'a committed to BYU as a PWO. Fe'a who won three-straight state championships during his career at Orem.

"First, I would like to thank my Heavenly Father for helpine me get to where I am today and blessing me with the opportunity to continue to chase my dream. I'd next like to thank my family, friends and loves ones who have helped me by making so many sacrifices for me. I'm also very thankful for my all my coaches and teammates who have brought me up to be a better player, but also an even better man. I thank all the coaches who have reached out and recruited me throughout my high school career for having that faith in me. I am excited and blessed to announce my commitment to Brigham Young University." - Micah Fe'a

A few weeks ago, I caught up with Fe'a to discuss his new offer from BYU. Fe'a described BYU as his "dream school" when he announced his offer:

Orem QB Micah Fe'a

On why BYU his dream school, Fe'a said, "BYU has always been my dream school since I was little. My family grew up just up the street in Orem. My Grandma had a huge influence, because she worked at games and the bookstore. I grew up never missing a game."

Coach Roderick, who is Fe'a's main contact at BYU, extended the offer as a quarterback. Listed at 6'4 210 lbs., Fe'a has the frame that college coaches look for at quarterback. However, Coach Roderick also told Fe'a that he "could play different positions as [he] continues to grow in size." Fe'a has some experience at other positions already. Before starting at quarterback for two years at Orem, he played wide receiver as a sophmore.

You can check out his senior highlights here:

Stay tuned for a recap of the 2021 PWO class in the coming days.

