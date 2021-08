Which players will rep a new number in 2021?

After the players reported to camp on Wednesday, BYU kicked off fall practices on Thursday. As part of the start of fall camp, BYU released a new roster. Below are all the number changes on the 2021 BYU football roster.

Number Changes - 2021 Roster

30 - Truman Andrus (Wore #59 in 2020)

20 - Jacob Boren (Wore #31 in 2020)

19 - Javelle Brown (Wore #10 in 2020)

4 - Caleb Christensen (Wore #15 in 2020)

23 - Theo Dawson (Wore #43 in 2020)

22 - Mason Fakahua (Wore #10 in 2020)

95 - Caden Haws (Wore #73 in 2020)

1 - Keanu Hill (Wore #86 in 2020)

5 - Chris Jackson (Wore #82 in 2020)

53 - Fisher Jackson (Wore #59 in 2020)

50 - Preston Lewis (Wore #52 in 2020)

5 - D'Angelo Mandell (Wore #16 in 2020)

24 - Jason Money (Wore #28 in 2020)

89 - Kade Moore (Wore #15 in 2020)

23 - Hobbs Nyberg (Wore #26 in 2020)

50 - Burke Parker (Wore #75 in 2020)

99 - Alema Pilimai (Wore #88 in 2020)

54 - Kade Pupunu (Wore #94 in 2020)

35 - Ethan Slade (Wore #20 in 2020)

37 - Justen Smith (Wore #97 in 2020)

45 - Pepe Tanuvasa (Wore #47 in 2020)

In addition to the players changing numbers, there are 38 newcomers on the roster that were assigned numbers this week. You can see the list of newcomers including their numbers and positions below.

Numbers of Newcomers

25 - Talan Alfrey (Defensive Back)

86 - Maguire Anderson (Wide Receiver)

56 - Tanner Baker (Defensive Line) - Baker is back on the roster after serving a mission

74 - Campbell Barrington (Offensive Line)

15 - Nick Billoups (Quarterback)

32 - Conner Ebeling (Defensive Back)

90 - Lokana Enos (Tight End)

97 - Ethan Erickson (Tight End)

11 - Cade Fennegan (Quarterback)

97 - Hunter Greer (Defensive Line)

67 - Brock Gunderson (Offensive Line)

77 - Donovan Hanna (Offensive Line)

18 - Kaleb Hayes (Defensive Back)

36 - Cade Hoke (Linebacker)

32 - Dallin Holker (Tight End) - Holker is back on the roster after serving a mission

69 - Mufi Hunt (Offensive Line)

12 - Jake Jensen (Quarterback)

21 - Dean Jones (Defensive Back)

57 - Josh Larsen (Defensive Line)

73 - Tysen Lewis (Offensive Line)

60 - Tyler Little (Offensive Line)

93 - Blake Mangelson (Defensive Line)

37 - Isaac Matua (Linebacker)

62 - Cooper McMullin (Offensive Line)

12 - Puka Nacua (Wide Receiver)

45 - Samson Nacua (Wide Receiver)

52 - Faka'osi Nasilai (Running Back/Linebacker)

94 - John Nelson (Defensive Line)

32 - Nick Nethercott (Defensive Back)

78 - Cade Parrish (Offensive Line)

99 - Cash Peterman (Kicker)

42 - Mike Petty (Defensive Line)

30 - Quenton Rice (Defensive Back)

27 - Chase Roberts (Wide Receiver)

26 - Beau Robinson (Running Back)

0 - Jakob Robinson (Defensive Back)

63 - Dylan Rollins (Offensive Line)

59 - Joshua Singh (Defensive Line)