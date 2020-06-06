CougsDaily
Petey Tuipulotu Will Play With Both Brothers for First Time at BYU

Casey Lundquist

Petey Tuipulotu is an athlete who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Petey's brothers, Hank and Ben, will also be Freshman in 2020: Ben is a recently returned missionary and Hank has suffered two season-ending knee injuries making both of them Freshman. I had a chance to catch up with Petey and talk about the upcoming season.

On whether he has every played on the same team with his brothers, Petey said, "I have not. I played with Ben in high school but I never got the opportunity to play with Hank. I'm super excited. I'm going to have tons of fun - it's been a while since all of us kids were together."

The three Tuipulotu brothers are the second generation of BYU athletes in their family. Their father, Peter Tuipulotu, played for BYU before playing one season for the San Diego Chargers. Their mother, Mo, played basketball for BYU. (BYU Athletics) On what he heard about BYU growing up, Petey said, "It's always been a dream for me. I heard it's the best, my Dad had the most fun of his life playing there, it'a always been a dream of mine."

On what it was like to receive an offer from his dream school: "It was one of the best days of my life. I looked forward to it for so long and it just felt like I had fulfilled something I needed to do."

Petey played both Safety and Wide Receiver in high school - he is slated to play Safety this fall.

