Pro Football Focus Outlines BYU's Path to the College Football Playoff

If you've never heard of Pro Football Focus, you should check them out. They do some of the most in-depth college football coverage you will find. Today, they talked about four teams with a path to the College Football Playoff and BYU made the cut. You can read the whole article here.

They outlined BYU's path to the College Football Playoff which requires two major dominoes to fall: a Cincinnati loss and a Notre Dame stumble.

"If Notre Dame plays their way out of the playoff picture and both Cincinnati and BYU go undefeated, the committee is likely to give the spot to the Bearcats because of that conference championship that the Cougars won’t have. We, however, think BYU might be the better team for that final spot. All because of their star quarterback Zach Wilson, who has established himself as an easy top three passer in the FBS.

Wilson has been the biggest breakout player of the season, receiving an FBS-high 94.3 passing grade through eight starts in 2020. That is higher than any quarterback through their first eight games of a season in the PFF College era. Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Marcus Mariota — none of those past college stars in the timespan touched Wilson’s mark through their first eight games. Sure the competition level has been weak, but Wilson is fresh off torching a good Boise State defense in Week 10 and is doing precisely what he should be doing to some of these low-tier opponents.