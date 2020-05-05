Ranking BYU Football's 10 Uniforms in Independence

BYU Football isn't known for their flashy uniforms to the same degree as Oregon or Oklahoma State, but BYU introduced three new uniforms in 2019. In total, BYU has played in 10 different uniforms as an independent. Today, I'm ranking all 10. Comment and give me your top ten below!

10. Navy classic home

BYU Wide Receiver Dax Miln catches a touchdown pass from Zach Wilson against the USC Trojans.

Ok, I'll say it. I wish BYU would have worn different uniforms against USC. It's fun to watch the highlights from that game, but the highlights would be much better in royal blue. With that off my chest, we should all be grateful for these uniforms. If it weren't for these, BYU might be sporting gold on their jerseys in 2020.

9. Navy all white

Jamaal Williams runs for a touchdown against Toledo in record breaking performance.

Ranking these uniforms at #9 says more about the uniforms to come than this uniform itself. I like the all whites with navy trim, but I prefer the other jerseys more. For the record, I like these jerseys better when they're worn outside of Lavell Edwards Stadium.

8. Blackout (2016)

Francis Bernard makes a tackle in BYU's 28-10 win over Utah State in 2016.

This might be a controversial ranking. I'm not as high on the blackout uniforms as most BYU fans. I view them as a solid alternate look that recruits like.

7. Blackout (2012)

Jamaal Williams goes airborne in BYU's 42-24 loss to Oregon State. Las Vegas Review-Journal

In my mind, these blackout jerseys are the same as the ones worn in 2016. However, I give 2012 the slight edge because they came out first when it felt like the entire country was doing an annual blackout game.

6. Navy classic away

Jamaal Williams runs for a second half touchdown in BYU's 31-14 victory over Michigan State.

Never have these uniforms looked as good as when BYU took down Michigan State on the road. If it weren't for that game, these might be ranked lower than #6.

5. Throwback

Zach Wilson hands the ball to Ty'son Williams in BYU's 45-19 loss to the Washington Huskies.

This is the first of three new uniforms that BYU introduced in 2019. They looked great, but it will be nearly impossible to disassociate them from the 45-19 loss to Washington and losing Ty'Son Williams (which probably cost the Cougars a couple wins in 2019) for the season.

4. All royal

Aleva Hifo runs a jet sweep in the Potato Bowl.

The all royal is one of my favorite combos. This picture reminds me that we should be grateful, for many reasons, that BYU's turf isn't blue. These uniforms look much better when they aren't blending in with the smurf turf.

3. Royal classic away

Zach Wilson surveys the field in a 3-13 losing effort against San Diego State.

The Cougars got back to their roots and wore the classic royal away jerseys in 2019. They would have looked even better in the end zone. Unfortunately, BYU was held to only a field goal against the Aztecs.

2. Royal all white

BYU celebrates victory over Utah State and the return of the Wagon Wheel. Deseret News

These uniforms need no explanation. It's hard to find a better combination of BYU colors than these jerseys.

1. Royal classic home

Zach Wilson attempts pass against the University of Utah in 30-12 loss.

These jerseys deserve the credit for bringing royal blue back to BYU football. I probably prefer the look of the all whites with royal trim over these, but the tradition and meaning behind these jerseys puts them over the top.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI