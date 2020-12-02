Rece Davis & Desmond Howard Not Satisfied with BYU Football's CFP Ranking

After being ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll for multiple weeks, BYU was ranked #14 in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. BYU's ranking sparked reactions from national analysts that felt like BYU was ranked too low. Last week, Desmond Howard described BYU's ranking as "asinine" on ESPN's Get Up. You can watch Howard's full comments last week in the video that is embedded at the top of this article.

In the same segment last week, Howard described BYU's ranking as "completely unfair" and added that he "was stunned by it." Howard concluded, "There's absolutely no way that you can watch BYU play games and think that they deserve to be ranked #14. That's asinine to me, it makes absolutely no sense."

This week after BYU moved up one spot, Howard poked more holes in the CFP rankings. He pointed out that the CFP committee is inconsistent in their implementation of strength of schedule in the CFP rankings:

Rece Davis also disagrees with BYU's CFP ranking. After the rankings were released on ESPN, Davis took the opportunity to tell Gary Barta his own opinion about BYU's ranking:

Start at (1:45)

"In terms of watching the games played and how important the football judgement is, one thing that has struck us here is how that affects where BYU sits. They are up one spot from last week. I'm not going to be disingenuous, I think they should be ranked higher. Most of the guys here do as well. What is it that's holding BYU in the position that it's in behind teams that have lost a couple games?"

BYU has one more scheduled game against San Diego State on December 12th.