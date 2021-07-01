Publish date: Five Recent BYU Athletes that Would have Benefited the Most from NIL Compensation

As of July 1, 2021, college athletes can receive compensation for their name, image, and likeness (NIL). Only time will tell how this nation-wide change will impact the landscape of college sports. For now, it will be a fascinating storyline to follow over the next few years.

BYU is prepared for the change. On media day, they announced the Built4Life program which will educate athletes on how they can capitalize on their name, image, and likeness.

In recent history, various BYU players would have benefitted from NIL compensation. Here is our take on some of the BYU athletes that would have benefitted the most.

1. Jimmer Fredette

This one was obvious. Jimmer Fredette was one of the most exciting college basketball players of all time. Because of Jimmer, phrases like "Jimmer range" and "Jimmermania" were invented. I even know a dog named after Jimmer Fredette. Fredette could have made good money in a variety of ways at BYU.

2. Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill's career at BYU was unique because he was the face of BYU football for four (2013-2016) full years. After Hill left BYU for the NFL, he inked a deal with Deseret First Credit Union. As the star quarterback at BYU, Hill would have been able to sign similar deals during his time at BYU.

3. Paisley Harding

Unlike the other players on this list, Paisley Harding still has one year of eligibility remaining at BYU. Of all the athletes on campus, she might be in the best position to earn money off her NIL. Harding has 46k followers on Tiktok, 28k followers on Instagram, and 50k followers on YouTube.

I consulted one local expert who said Harding's platform already meets many of the necessary benchmarks required to monetize a social media following.

4. Zach Wilson

The second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft likely would have inked some deals following his freshman season at BYU. You might recall Zach Wilson's perfect 18/18 performance in the Potato Bowl as a freshman. That performance hinted at Wilson's star potential, and would have, at minimum, allowed him to make some money off autographs and jersey sales.

During a fantastic 2020 season, Wilson really would have been able to capitalize on his NIL.

5. Tyler Haws

Tyler Haws would have made money on his way to becoming BYU's all-time leading scorer in men's basketball. The local product out of Lone Peak could have benefited from his local following, and his ability to be on camera. Following his career in the professional ranks, Haws joined BYUtv as a basketball analyst.

