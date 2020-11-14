Relive BYU Football's 8-0 Start

BYU football is 8-0 for the first time since 2001. This week is a bye week for the Cougars. Before BYU takes on North Alabama next Saturday, check out highlights from the first eight BYU football games:

BYU vs Navy

BYU: 55

Navy: 3

BYU-Navy was advertised as the best matchup in the first week of college football - at least on paper. It didn't take long, however, for BYU to turn the game into a lopsided affair. The Cougars dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball. At the end of the first half, BYU had 17 first downs to Navy's 2 first downs. The Cougars had 304 yards on offense, the Midshipmen only had 48. BYU turned a primetime game into a blowout victory.

BYU vs Army: Postponed

Due to a "small number of positive COVID-19 test results and the resulting tracing exposures within the BYU football program," BYU was forced to postpone their game against Army. That game has not been rescheduled.

BYU vs Troy:

BYU: 48

Troy: 7

For the second time in as many tries, BYU football dominated from start to finish. BYU beat Troy by a score of 48 to 7.

BYU vs Louisiana Tech:

BYU: 45

Louisiana Tech: 14

BYU had done it again, the Cougars won in convincing fashion. The Cougars were 3-0 for the first time since 2014.

BYU vs UTSA:

BYU: 27

UTSA: 20

BYU faced their toughest test to date against UTSA. It was not the BYU team we had grown accustomed to watching over the first few weeks, but BYU won an ugly game against the Roadrunners.

BYU vs Houston:

BYU: 43

Houston: 26

BYU outscored Houston 22-0 in the fourth quarter to improve to 5-0 on the season. BYU's coaching staff deserves a lot of credit for making the necessary adjustments throughout this game.

BYU vs Texas State:

BYU: 52

Texas State: 14

BYU dominated another opponent beating Texas State 52-14. BYU improved to 6-0 on the season.

BYU vs Western Kentucky:

BYU: 41

WKU: 10

The Cougars came out and dominated once again to improve to 7-0 for the first time since 2001.

BYU vs Boise State:

BYU: 51

WKU: 17

No. 9 BYU traveled to no. 21 Boise State on Friday night in the biggest game for BYU since the Cougars went independent in 2011. BYU walked away with a dominant victory over Broncos - it was the first victory over Boise State on the blue turf in program history.