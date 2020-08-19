Report: BYU to Add Texas State to 2020 Schedule
Casey Lundquist
According to Keff Ciardello, BYU could be adding Texas State to their 2020 schedule. Earlier this afternoon, Keff tweeted the following:
"Nothing official, but hearing two potential replacement opponents for #TXST football are #BostonCollege and #BYU. Not sure on date or locations but BC has Sept. 26 open and BYU has Oct. 3 available. Both dates opened up for TXST after Ohio and NMST canceled. Again, not official."
Later, Ciardello tweeted that the game was a "done deal."
If the game is played on October 3rd like Ciardello suggests, BYU's schedule would as follows:
@Navy - 9/7
@Army - 9/19
Troy - 9/26
(Location unconfirmed) Texas State - 10/3
Houston - 10/16
North Alabama - 11/21
BYU has never played Texas State. BYU is scrambling to put as many games on the 2020 schedule as possible. Last year, the Bobcats were 3-9.
