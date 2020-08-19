Report: BYU to Add Texas State to 2020 Schedule

According to Keff Ciardello, BYU could be adding Texas State to their 2020 schedule. Earlier this afternoon, Keff tweeted the following:

"Nothing official, but hearing two potential replacement opponents for #TXST football are #BostonCollege and #BYU. Not sure on date or locations but BC has Sept. 26 open and BYU has Oct. 3 available. Both dates opened up for TXST after Ohio and NMST canceled. Again, not official."

Later, Ciardello tweeted that the game was a "done deal."

If the game is played on October 3rd like Ciardello suggests, BYU's schedule would as follows:

@Navy - 9/7

@Army - 9/19

Troy - 9/26

(Location unconfirmed) Texas State - 10/3

Houston - 10/16

North Alabama - 11/21

BYU has never played Texas State. BYU is scrambling to put as many games on the 2020 schedule as possible. Last year, the Bobcats were 3-9.

