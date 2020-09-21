Report: Former BYU Great Ziggy Ansah to Sign with San Francisco 49ers

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 49ers are flying to meet with Ziggy Ansah after losing Nick Bosa to injury on Sunday.

Rapoport tweeted out the following on Monday morning: "Third time the charm: The 49ers are flying FA pass-rusher Ziggy Ansah to the East Coast to meet them with the expectation that he signs after going through COVID testing. He’s visited with them twice but the sides didn’t agree to a deal. Much more optimistic this time."

Ansah would join former BYU great, Fred Warner, on the 49ers defense.

The 49ers and Ansah met multiple times throughout the offseason without agreeing to a deal. On our 49ers sister site, Grant Cohn of All49ers wrote the following:

"The 49ers worked out Ansah twice already this offseason, but couldn’t agree to a deal with him, most likely because Ansah’s price tag was too high for the 49ers. But now they can’t quibble over a few hundred thousand dollars. They need all the edge rushers they can get. Because in addition to Nick Bosa, Dee Ford has a mysterious neck injury and the 49ers haven’t said how serious it is. Neck injuries tend to be serious."

The 49ers are set to face the Giants on Sunday.

