Report: Kody Epps Stands Out in First Week of BYU Football Fall Camp

Kody Epps gave BYU fans an early Christmas present when he decided to sign with BYU during the early signing period. The extremely productive WR out of California was being courted by some of the biggest names in college football when he shut down his recruitment and signed with BYU. Months later, it only took one week for Kody Epps to make an impression on his coaches and teammates.

When Kalani Sitake addressed the media, he talked about seven offensive players that stood out during the first week of fall camp:

The Quarterbacks - Zach Wilson, Baylor Romney, Jaren Hall Tyler Allgeier & Jackson McChesney Matt Bushman Kody Epps

Zach Wilson also mentioned Kody Epps when he spoke with the media today: "Kody Epps, I would say, is probably one of the biggest standouts in the newcomers."

Epps is a smart player that runs great routes. If football is played this fall, I expect Epps to receive early playing time even as a true Freshman. Zach Wilson also mentioned Dax Milne and Neil Pau'u as standout players in the first week of camp. Gunner Romney missed most of the first week with a Hamstring injury. Another name to watch is Chris Jackson - a JUCO transfer with tons of speed.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI