CougsDaily
Top Stories
News
Lavell's Lounge

Report: Kody Epps Stands Out in First Week of BYU Football Fall Camp

Casey Lundquist

Kody Epps gave BYU fans an early Christmas present when he decided to sign with BYU during the early signing period. The extremely productive WR out of California was being courted by some of the biggest names in college football when he shut down his recruitment and signed with BYU. Months later, it only took one week for Kody Epps to make an impression on his coaches and teammates.

When Kalani Sitake addressed the media, he talked about seven offensive players that stood out during the first week of fall camp:

  1. The Quarterbacks - Zach Wilson, Baylor Romney, Jaren Hall
  2. Tyler Allgeier & Jackson McChesney
  3. Matt Bushman
  4. Kody Epps

Zach Wilson also mentioned Kody Epps when he spoke with the media today: "Kody Epps, I would say, is probably one of the biggest standouts in the newcomers."

Epps is a smart player that runs great routes. If football is played this fall, I expect Epps to receive early playing time even as a true Freshman. Zach Wilson also mentioned Dax Milne and Neil Pau'u as standout players in the first week of camp. Gunner Romney missed most of the first week with a Hamstring injury. Another name to watch is Chris Jackson - a JUCO transfer with tons of speed.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football Tweets out New COVID-19 Friendly Face Shields

BYU added new "Splash Shields" to their fall camp equipment.

Casey Lundquist

Chandon Herring named to the Athletic’s 2020 Freaks List

Chandon Herring – senior offensive lineman – has been named to Bruce Feldman’s 2020 college football freaks list as we get closer to the hopeful start of a college football season.

Max Clark

BYU on Sports Illustrated: Daily Cougs Stories of the Week

Get a recap of this week on Daily Cougs - BYU on Sports Illustrated

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 8/9/2020

Get the latest updates on the week in BYU Football recruiting.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football's Game Against NIU Cancelled

The 2020 college football season is in Jeopardy according to SI's Pat Forde.

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: Quenton Rice Commits to BYU Football

Quenton Rice is a fast WR out of Nevada and the son of former BYU great, Rodney Rice.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Tom Holmoe Provides an Update on Fans in the Stands, Expects Final Schedule Soon

Tom Holmoe sends a message to BYU fans, expects "finalized plans completed soon."

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Hinckley Ropati Added to Official Roster

Hinckley Ropati has been officially added to the roster and will participate in fall camp.

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: BYU to Start Season Against Navy on Labor Day

BYU Football just announced their first opponent of the 2020 season - the Naval Academy.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Three Things Hinckley Ropati Will Bring to the BYU Football Backfield

Hinckley Ropati is a powerful Running Back who has drawn comparisons to former BYU great, Fui Vakapuna.

Casey Lundquist